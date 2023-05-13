Agronomist
Nitrocapt AB / Skogsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla skogsjobb i Uppsala
2023-05-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nitrocapt AB i Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
About NitroCapt
NitroCapt AB is a Sweden-based sustaintech startup that has invented a new affordable, fossil-free chemical process for the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizers account for close to 2% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and the company's ambition is to reduce this substantially. The invented process has a number of unique properties and may become market-disruptive. The company is listed as a top 10 of Nordic cleantech companies 2021, top 3 of Swedish Foodtech startups 2021 and is well financed. The plan is now to create a high-performance, multidisciplinary team of engineers/researchers that, together with leading research partners around Europe, will develop a pilot plant in a first step and then upscale it to commercial production facilities.
Position Summary
You will be working on our fertilizer product SUNIFER® to develop the product and its use to maximize the benefits of yield increase, plant nutrient uptake and climate profile. The work will be close together with partners such as universities and research organizations, as well as with customers.
Competence profile:
Agronomist (MSc) with and international profile (experience from at least 3 countries in different parts of the world, North and South America is a merit).
Fluent in English and Spanish.
A high competence in soil science and plant nutrition and an interest in precision agriculture. Good knowledge about performance of various nitrogen forms and environmental effects is important.
How to apply
Please send your CV and a Cover Letter explaining how you meet the qualifications. Please send your application or any queries to: recruitment @ nitrocapt.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
Agronomist
E-post: recruitment@nitrocapt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nitrocapt AB
(org.nr 559093-3874)
Ulls väg 29 C (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
NitroCapt AB Jobbnummer
7773928