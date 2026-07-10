Agentforce Specialist
BTR Personnel services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Gotland
, Motala
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ROLE OVERVIEW
The role holder will act as the lead technical authority for Agentforce delivery on the engagement, responsible for the design, configuration, and quality of the AI agent solutions delivered to support the client's operations.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Act as specialist and principal technical authority for Agentforce implementation and configuration on the client's engagement.
• Design, build, and configure Agentforce agents, flows, and associated system automation to support customer service, billing, and order-management use cases.
• Lead requirements-gathering sessions with client stakeholders across customer service, network operations, and billing functions, translating business needs into agent architecture and solution design.
• Integrate Agentforce solutions with the client's existing CRM's, billing, and order-management systems as required.
• Own day-to-day technical decision-making for the Agentforce workstream, escalating only material risks or scope changes.
• Ensure agent design and data handling comply with applicable Swedish and EU data protection requirements relevant to customer data.
• Guide and support any additional colleagues or client-side resources working on the Agentforce workstream.
• Maintain delivery quality, technical documentation, and handover standards throughout the engagement.
• Provide regular status reporting to the client and to the assigning organisation.
4. SCOPE OF AUTHORITY
As specialist, the role holder holds final technical authority over Agentforce design and configuration decisions within this engagement, subject to the client's governance and change-control processes. Any decision materially affecting engagement scope, cost, or timeline should be escalated to the client engagement lead before implementation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09
E-post: Career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544)
114 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10000031