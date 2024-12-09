AG/UG Piping Supervisor
Job Overview:
The Senior Superintendent Piping position demands a comprehensive understanding of Piping principles, leadership in workforce management, and familiarity with a broad range of disciplines including compliance, risk management, and logistics. The Senior Superintendent Piping must leverage extensive industry experience to enhance productivity, mentor others, influence company-wide processes and policies for workforce management, and resolve multifaceted technical, operational, and organizational issues that affect project delivery and success.
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Organize and direct the piping on-site labor, ordering of materials, scaffold, supplies, tools & construction equipment for the scope of work.
Ensure all piping installations are performed safely and efficiently in accordance with design drawings, specifications, and relevant codes Completion on schedule, within budget, and to quality standards.
Manage resources and coordinate deliveries of materials.
Lead the development of the safety culture on the project, making safety a natural part of all work performed.
Identify labor requirements.
Ensure the overall pipe execution plan matches the deliverables for a successful execution.
Minimize potential HR issues in day-to-day contact with field personnel.
Develop a strong piping team with clear expectations and feedback.
Manage craft subcontract activities.
Coordinate the work activities of all involved crafts within a discipline during the entire construction effort.
Ensure that subordinates are knowledgeable of specifications and work procedures.
Plan required work activities to ensure that design drawings, tools, equipment, and materials are available.
Supervise all construction-related work activities and assigned field functions and/or crafts involved within a discipline on the project.
Perform work in conformance with plans, specifications, schedules, and cost control estimates.
Ensure that all scope changes are quickly and properly documented and that change orders are approved prior to the performance of work.
Review the contractual commitments of contractors including cost, quality, and schedule, and verify their field activities.
Maintain quality of all piping work in accordance with the standard as in the design documents.
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Ten (10) to 15 years of construction experience with seven plus (7+) years of supervisory experience.
Experience in all relevant aspects of on-site construction.
Familiarity with company scheduling programs.
Industrial construction background.
Familiarity with MDR procedures and standards.
High focus on ensuring that all aspects of the construction work are performed safely.
Planning and organizing.
Quality.
Work standards.
Quality orientation.
Working knowledge of the energy efficiency industry.
Respected for uncompromising integrity, work ethic, and professionalism.
Energetic with a positive and enthusiastic disposition, possessing a can-do attitude.
