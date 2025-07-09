Afry English Template
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled and proactive Software Node Owner to take technical ownership of software development for Steering systems. In this role, you will lead the software workstream from early sourcing phases through to production (J1), ensuring that Tier 1 supplier deliveries meet project expectations in terms of timing, cost, and quality.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams including Function Owners, System design engineers, System Safety Engineers, and Test Engineers, as well as maintain daily dialogue with external suppliers. Your role will be key in aligning technical requirements across internal stakeholders such as BaseTech, Cyber Security and Application.
This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of advanced steering systems in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with high demands on functional safety, redundancy, and fail-operational capabilities.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate software development for EPAS systems from sourcing to production
Ensure supplier deliveries align with project milestones and technical requirements
Act as the main technical interface between internal teams and Tier 1 suppliers
Support backlog prioritization, risk management, and delivery tracking
Align software requirements across domains such as BaseTech, Cyber Security, and AD
Participate in on-site supplier visits and technical reviews
Contribute to functional safety and system-level discussions (ISO 26262)
Qualifications
Must-Have Qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechatronics, or similar
Proven experience as a Software Lead, Software Node Owner, or similar role in automotive
Deep understanding of steering systems or other safety critical systems.
Experience working with Tier 1 suppliers and managing technical deliveries
Strong coordination and communication skills across cross-functional teams
Familiarity with functional safety standards (ISO 26262)
Experience with software lifecycle from sourcing to SOP/J1
Comfortable working in fast-paced, dynamic environments
European Drivers license B
Nice-to-Have:
Experience with BaseTech, Cyber Security, or Application software domains
Experience with Agile development and backlog management tools
Additional Information
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
