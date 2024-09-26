Aero Dynamic Engineer - Gas Turbine Development
2024-09-26
Aero Dynamic Engineer - Gas Turbine Development
A Snapshot of Your Day
As an Aerodynamic engineer are involved in the whole development process starting from the concept design of compressors to the test evaluation and further on in the products life cycle. You will be responsible to drive the innovation and technology within the field of compressor aero dynamics where you will have the exceptional opportunity to work contribute to compressor development of our gas turbines and heat pumps!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Contribute to the aero design of robust, reliable, and highly efficient turbomachinery compressors by using various CFD tools, both commercial and inhouse software's.
* Make CFD calculations and analyses of compressor and other components in relevance, using in-house CFD solvers and commercial software, e.g., ANSYS CFX and StarCCM+. The components include entire compressors, intake houses, flow in different cavities, and flow in bearing houses, etc.
* Work with and implement optimization tools as well as develop new methods, in alignment with Siemens Energy 's vision to increase R&D efficiency.
* Have the opportunity to build a network across the world, from Europe to North America and Asia.
* Have multi-disciplinary collaborations with for example the Mechanical Design, Mechanical Integrity, Test department and Manufacturing.
What You Bring
* Master or PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Aero Space Engineering, Engineering physics or similar.
* Knowledge and interest in fluid dynamics, mathematics, and programming.
* You are highly motivated and passionate and drive your work with a problem-solving approach.
* A person that can work in a team and make it more effective & efficient.
* Knowledge in the area of turbomachinery is meritorious but not necessary.
* Proficiency in English is required. Swedish language skills are meritorious.
About the Team
We at Compressor AMI are a R&D team with area of expertise within Aero Dynamics, Aero Mechanics, Rotor Dynamics and Solid Mechanics, all in all we are 16 people working close to each other. We are one of the departments in Finspång with most experts and specialists, and we intend to keep it that way by challenge our self and each other's in our strive to a better future!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 99,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
