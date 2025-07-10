Advancement Services Officer (Data and Insights)
2025-07-10
Reports to: Advancement Director.
Department: Advancement.
Key internal stakeholders: SIS leadership teams, colleagues in the advancement, technology and clerical teams, teaching faculty.
Key external stakeholders: Software providers, SIS community members.
Position Summary
The Advancement Services Officer manages and leverages data to inform strategy and support operations that engage the SIS community. This role develops and maintains the systems infrastructure for advancement activities, ensuring data integrity, developing analytical dashboards, and applying data modelling and forecasting techniques to support strategic decisions. The successful candidate embraces the use of AI tools to enhance efficiency and insight, with a strong commitment to ethical practice and innovation.
Key Responsibilities
Reporting & Data Insights
Develop dashboards and data models to generate insights for SIS Board and leadership, using tools such as Google Sheets, Infogram, or Google Looker Studio.
Track fundraising metrics and coordinate publication data.
Design and analyse surveys (e.g. parent/guardian, entrance/exit).
Perform trend analysis, cohort analysis, and segmentation to identify patterns, risks, and opportunities.
Use AI and automation to support reporting, forecasting, and personalisation.
Support forecasting of student enrolment and donor pipeline using historical data and predictive logic.
Submit CASE and other benchmarking data and analyse results.
Data Management & Systems
Lead contact in the team with CRM supplier.
Lead responsibility for functionality on the SIS Connect Platform (public side of the Toucan Tech CRM).
Process requests and queries related to SIS Connect.
Process and track gifts, pledges, acknowledgements, and stewardship plans.
Support team activities and events by assisting with mailing lists containing relevant target audiences.
Manage annual data migration, data updates, system upgrades, and integrity checks.
Manage data imports, exports, and cross-platform reconciliations between the CRM, student records, finance, and admissions systems.
Ensure documentation is up-to-date and liaise with IT/Finance on data and gift reconciliation.
Manage the records@ inbox and respond to requests for transcripts (except for college applications), enrollment certificates, admittance certificates etc.
Key user of advancement platforms and tools.
(GSuite applications, ToucanTech for CRM, OpenApply/ManageBac for admissions and students records, Infogram for data visualisation, surveymonkey, monday for project management).
Research & Innovation
Gather intelligence and prospect data to support advancement efforts.
Monitor external environment for business intelligence.
Promote best practice use of existing platforms across the team.
Monitor developments in AI tools, sharing relevant insights responsibly.
Other
Support the team in optimising the use of advancement platforms and systems.
Keep up to date with professional best practice and promote it throughout the team and the School.
In addition to the above areas of responsibility the position may require other reasonable duties relating to the scope of the position and the advancement team. The post holder will at times be required to work outside of standard office hours and/or weekends. Additional duties as well as working outside of office hours will be determined and authorised by the Advancement Director.
Qualifications, Attributes and Experience
Demonstrated ability to structure, clean, and analyse data sets to extract actionable insights.
Strong data visualisation skills, capable of creating clear and insightful visual representations of complex data.
Familiarity with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and the ability to effectively use them for client interactions and data management.
Demonstrated use of AI tools to improve workflow, automation, reporting, or insights.
Basic understanding of statistical concepts.
Experience creating calculated fields and conditional logic in CRM or spreadsheet environments.
Curious and eager to learn, with a natural inclination to explore new concepts, technologies, and industry trends.
High standards of data privacy, ethics, and confidentiality, with a commitment to maintaining stakeholder trust and privacy.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Analytical, detail-oriented, and proactive learner.
Good working knowledge in both English and Swedish, written and verbal.
Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
Contract
Fixed-term employment under LAS 5 § 2 (vikariat) from August 2025 until 31 January 2027, or until the regular post-holder returns, whichever occurs sooner.
Application
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application today!
Applications will be processed as they are received, and until the position has been filled. Submit your CV and cover letter (We only accept applications in English) to applications@intsch.se
