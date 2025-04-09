Advanced Process Control Engineer
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Write the next chapter of your ABB story.
Your role and responsibilities
As an Advanced Process Control Engineer, you will have a lead technical role in our delivery projects and in supporting the performance of our installed systems. You will work closely with our customers to understand their processes and to find the best control solutions and operations to optimize the performance through APC and Production Planning and Optimization solutions.
The business and investments are rapidly growing in this area. Therefore, we are looking to strengthen our team in Sundsvall. In this role you will work hands on process identification/modeling, control and optimization strategy development, APC engineering & deployment, model-based control tuning, theoretical analyses, and performance evaluation, as well as direct communication with users of our solutions. This job allows you to work with innovative technologies in a customer focused and international environment.
Support the initial analyses of process performance and opportunities for improvements in the sales phase of a Project.
Act as a lead engineer with the functional responsibility within a project for process analyses, control specification, application adaption and functional tests.
Commissioning of the system at the customer plant with model identification, controller programming, control tuning and verification.
Responsibility for data collection and results analysis, providing the base for reaching contractual performance guarantees.
Operator and Engineer training.
Communicate activities and results to the customer project team and process operators.
Conduct regular service audits and activities on the installed systems as well as assuming assignments to change and improve existing systems within our service operations.
The work is carried out partly in the office, with remote connections to customer sites and partly travelling to customer plants distributed all over the region.
Qualifications for the role
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent preferable in control theory.
Prior work experience from the pulp and paper industry is a merit.
Prior work experience with PLCs/DCS (IEC 61131) programming is a merit
Knowledge in Matlab, Python, and other modelling tools is an advantage.
Knowledge in first principles modeling and previous experience in production planning an optimization is an advantage.
You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
Ability to present results, based on theoretical analysis and performance evaluation, in a comprehensive and straightforward fashion.
As a person you are both analytical, experimental and innovative.
Strong communication skills
For the position you are required to hold a Swedish B-driver's license.
More about us
