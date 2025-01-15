Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Analytics Specialist
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-01-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Perstorp
, Ronneby
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
We seek an experienced Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Analytics Specialist with extensive expertise in Adobe products and CMS tools to join a Global Company in Lund.
You like to drive projects and have an urge to get to the bottom of things and fix it.
As part of the Customer Communications website team, you will be pivotal in delivering a comprehensive website strategy that aligns with their digital marketing objectives and strengthens their online presence.
This is a ten-month, full-time consultant position starting asap. 25% remote work,
Your main responsibilities
Evaluate the current ecosystem: Assess the existing setup and configuration of Adobe products and related systems (One Trust Consent Mgt, Firewall, TransPerfect) to identify key pain points and inefficiencies. Assess the operating model and the way IT and the business work.
Strategies for improvement: Develop and recommend solutions to optimise platform functionality, improve data capture, and enhance flexibility, ensuring alignment with business goals.
Collaborate across teams: Work closely with stakeholders in IT, Communications and other departments to ensure system changes support broader organisational objectives.
Support key projects: Assist the Web & Analytics Manager in driving the project to re-evaluate and revamp the website & analytics systems and operating model, ensuring scalability and growth.
Enhance website strategy: Contribute to the overall website strategy, ensuring it supports Tetra Pak's communication goals and delivers a best-in-class customer experience.
Required skills
Proven experience in using Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and Adobe Analytics and understanding its underlying system architecture, configuration, and programming.
Familiarity with other CMS platforms, analytics tools, and digital ecosystem components.
Strong technical understanding of system integrations, data capture, and performance optimisation.
Excellent business understanding and ability to align technical solutions with organisational goals.
Solid project management skills with a track record of delivering complex projects on time and within budget.
Experience working in cross-functional teams and managing stakeholders across various departments.
Knowledge of CMS and analytics tools.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Lund Jobbnummer
9105127