Administrative Assistant
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As an Administrative Assistant at H&M Kids and Menswear, you will work closely with managers to support their needs across a wide range of administrative tasks. You will also liaise with external vendors and service providers to ensure smooth operations and timely support.
Your responsibilities will include:
Supporting managers with administrative tasks
Managing invoice processing and providing invoice management support
Approving time reports for employees in HRM
Coordinating travel bookings
Expense reporting for managers
Planning and executing social activities
Ordering flowers and gifts on occasion
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Strong administrative skills and attention to detail
Previous experience working within administration, customer service or support
Clear communication skills in English
Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint)
And people who are...
Service-minded and with a proactive approach to tasks
Positive, humble, and team-oriented
Comfortable working in fast-paced environments with shifting priorities
Additional Information
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Please make sure to submit your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than 18th September. Interviews will be held continuously and the ad might close before the last day of application, so make sure to apply today!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9499775