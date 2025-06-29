Administrative Assistant
2025-06-29
We are a small wellness and massage salon looking for a responsible and service-minded administrative assistant to help with general daily tasks at the workplace. You will support the salon in handling basic routines, simple communication, and occasional cleaning tasks. The role suits someone who enjoys working in a calm and multicultural environment.
Main Tasks:
Help with booking coordination and daily scheduling
Answer emails and help with document filing and simple correspondence
Assist with time reporting, receipts, and communication with the accounting firm
Help keep track of supplies and maintain internal routines
Support with internal notices, basic HR paperwork (e.g. staff onboarding), and short translation when needed
Perform light daily cleaning tasks to maintain a tidy and hygienic environment
Qualifications:
Speaks and writes both Swedish and Chinese (Mandarin)
Good at organizing and following up on small tasks
Basic computer and email skills
Friendly, responsible, and cooperative attitude
Prior administrative experience is a plus, but not required Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-09
E-post: blue20181019@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "with CV". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Longde Service AB
(org.nr 559315-6473)
Brunnshögsgatan 9 A (visa karta
)
224 71 LUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9408796