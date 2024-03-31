Administrative Assistant
2024-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Anilata AB i Göteborg
Role Overview:
The Administrative Assistant will play a crucial role in the smooth operation of Anilata AB by managing day-to-day administrative tasks, processing invoices, and assisting with the preparation of grant applications. This position requires exceptional attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently. You will be the backbone of our team, ensuring that our financial and administrative processes run smoothly and contribute to our overall success.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform general administrative duties, including filing, answering phones, and maintaining records.
Manage the timely payment of invoices, including verification of transactions, preparation of payment batches, and reconciliation of billing discrepancies.
Assist in the creation and submission of grant applications, including research, document preparation, and compliance with grant requirements.
Coordinate with different departments to gather necessary information and documents for financial and administrative processes.
Monitor and maintain office supplies; ensure the office runs smoothly.
Support the team with scheduling meetings, organizing company events, and other tasks as needed.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an administrative assistant, office admin assistant, or similar role.
Familiarity with office equipment and applications (e.g., e-mail systems, spreadsheets, and databases).
Knowledge of office management systems and procedures.
Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work.
Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task.
High School degree; additional qualification as an Administrative assistant or Secretary will be a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Anilata AB
