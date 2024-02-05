Administrative Assistant
2024-02-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Kiruna
Interested in Traveling, connecting with people around the world and being active on social media? 90degreesnorth AB may be the perfect place for you.
About the position
The importance of a good travel experience is growing due to people's busy schedules and precious holidays that are spent wisely, exploring new destinations, learning about new countries and experiencing new cultures. We at 90degreesnorth AB believe in this thought and we offer our guests a little extra to make their trip a special one. If it is a tour to the reindeers and Northern lights in the Arctic, a tour on the golden circle in Island, a fjord cruise on Norway's stunning Fjords or a canoe tour in southern Sweden, we want that our customers are leaving us with a smile on their face and the "I will definitely come back" feeling in their head.
Now we are searching for an Administrative Assistant on an hourly basis to help us grow our business more and to build networks with other key players in the travel industry in Scandinavia/Europe and the world. Apply now and become one of us.
Tasks that the position includes:
Sends Invoices to the respective customers and keeps a track of the Invoicing system.
Planning and sending itineraries with the assistance of the management.
Coordinating with customers, suppliers, accommodation, and other aspects of the tour to ensure that all logistical details are in place for each trip.
Managing all aspects of the trips and making sure everything runs smoothly by coordinating with the tour guides and the management.
Recommends potential products or services to management by analyzing customer needs.
Keeps management informed of daily activities.
Report any inventory or service issues to management.
Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Keeps a watch on the office location and maintains a record of the letters received in the company's postbox.
Contacts the vendors to update the booking status / availability of their services for our products.
Keeps a track of the trips happening.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06
E-post: info@90degreesnorth.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

90degreesnorth AB
(org.nr 559170-6964)
Rydsvägen 120B Lgh 1002
)
584 31 LINKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8443419