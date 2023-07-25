Administrative Assistant
2023-07-25
• Experienced from working as a team coordinator, assistant or similar; experience from a law firm or in-house legal department is a bonus
• Experienced in working in a fast paced dynamic and international environment
• Comfortable with the Microsoft Office Suite, as well as GSuite (Google Docs, Gmail, Google Calendar)
• Fluent in both written and spoken English
Job Description
Our client is looking for an awesome Administrative Assistant to provide excellent support to their legal team in Stockholm. This is a very dynamic and nimble organization, so be sure to buckle up. You will play an important part in the effectiveness of the team.
What you'll do:
• Organize, plan and prepare team meetings including presentation decks, agenda and minutes
• Participate in the organization and operational management of internal team projects
• Updating, proofreading and formatting of documents and other related tasks
• Administration such as expense reporting and invoices, booking travels, ordering gifts, and organizing team events
• Managing, filing and organizing files and documents as needed
• Assisting with legal contract & other signature requests
• Routing legal correspondence (physical and digital) and routing legal escalations to correct members of legal team
Company Description
Our customer is a tech company that offers streaming services to large parts of the world. Their popular headquarters is in Stockholm, but if you want to work at home to a certain extent, they also offer that option. The corporate language here is English.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
• Highly organized with a keen eye for detail
• Highly dedicated, initiating and not hesitant to challenge in a constructive way
• Skilled in relationship building with a high sense of integrity
• An empathic and standout colleague who does not hesitate to help out wherever needed
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-08-21 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-06-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
