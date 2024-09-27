Adas Lead Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit an ADAS Lead Engineer.
Responsibilities
• Set test strategy and test plan in discussion with project management, function & system owners and interface departments.
• Engage in requirement management activities that involve thoughtful reviews, innovative design, and collaborative discussions with fellow function owners, attribute leaders, and valued suppliers.
• Follow up on issues and secure execution according to test plan, report to project.
• Your role will encompass ensuring full compliance of the functions with all EU legal and EU NCAP rating requirements.
• Establish way of working together with chosen supplier and development teams.
• Support testers with function verification and verification methods.
• Lead the work in direction of virtual simulation
• If you have the interest, you have the chance in Advanced Engineering projects to research on new technology
Knowledge / Experience
• Extensive experience within ADAS/AD including years working with function verification & validation, EU legal requirements, homologation.
• Driver's license valid in Sweden is a must.
• Good knowledge of ADAS behavior in complete vehicle and competitor solutions.
• Understand the impact on ADAS functions for the European customer.
• Experience form ADAS function development and V&V.
• Knowledge of Canalyzer, Canoe, Systemweaver.
• Good knowledge in ISO26262 from V&V perspective.
• Experience within verification & validation of ADAS/AD systems
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
E-post: emelie.mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ADAS Lead Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8925035