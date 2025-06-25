Adas Function Developer
2025-06-25
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a member of the Driver Support Function group, your main tasks will be:
Algorithm development for decision and control, path planning, situation assessment and more.
Trouble shooting and integration.
Writing use cases, requirements and test cases on different levels as well as defining KPIs and participating in developing data-driven evaluation methods.
Your future team
We have the responsibility to develop and maintain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the full life cycle for commercial trucks.
Examples of features being developed by our team are Driver Alert Support (driver monitoring, distraction warnings), Pilot Assist, as well as other Lane Keeping features (such as Lane Keeping Assist, Emergency Steering).
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and analytical person with a 'can-do' attitude. You are solution-oriented and thrive in a collaborative environment, where you can build strong relationships and work cross-functionally. Your clear communication and ability to create trust make you an appreciated team player. You enjoy exchanging ideas, discussing solutions, and sharing knowledge with colleagues to drive progress. With curiosity and adaptability, you embrace change with a positive mindset and always strive for continuous improvement.
As for educational background, you have a master's degree in engineering physics, automation, signal processing, electronics, mechatronics, computer science or similar. You have several years of experience as an Automotive Function Developer, preferably within ADAS.
Additionally, you have experience and interest in several of the following areas:
Embedded systems and software development in C++, MATLAB and Simulink.
Software Architecture and system design.
Systems modeling and simulation.
Sensor Data Fusion.
Control systems, algorithms, signal processing and filter design.
Vehicle dynamics and control.
Functional safety and ISO 26262.
Agile development.
Ready for the next move?
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Positions: Two (2).
Last application date: July 6th 2025.
