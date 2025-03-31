Adas Function Developer - Collision Prevention
2025-03-31
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a member of the Collision Prevention team, your main tasks will be:
* Contribute with your skills, experience and personality; in an agile and high performing team - delivering state-of-the-art Advanced Driving Assistance Systems.
* Algorithm and software development for decision and control, path planning, situation assessment and more.
* Trouble shooting, testing and integration.
* Writing use cases, requirements and test cases on different levels as well as defining KPIs and participating in developing data-driven evaluation methods.
Your future team
We have the responsibility to develop and maintain Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the full life cycle for commercial trucks.
The team is responsible for software development of all functionalities preventing collision, e.g. Automatic Emergency Brake, in all directions and conditions.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and analytical person with a 'can-do' attitude. You are solution-oriented and thrive in a collaborative environment, where you can build strong relationships and work cross-functionally. Your clear communication and ability to create trust make you an appreciated team player. You enjoy exchanging ideas, discussing solutions and sharing knowledge with colleagues to drive progress. With curiosity and adaptability, you embrace change with a positive mindset and always strive for continuous improvement.
Competence requirements (With +5 years work experience in the following):
* University degree in engineering physics, automation, signal processing, electronics, mechatronics, computer science or similar.
* Developing and delivering production software for automotive and/or ADAS functionality using C/C++, MATLAB and Simulink.
* Control systems, algorithms, signal processing and filter design.
* Software architecture, design, requirement handling, testing and reviewing.
* Systems modelling and simulation.
* Vehicle dynamics and control.
Additional competences and tools:
* Tools: JIRA, GIT/Gerrit, Polyspace, CANalyzer/CANoe.
* Process skills: Functional safety, ISO 26262, ASPICE.
* Truck driver's license.
Ready for the next move?
Location: Campus Lundby Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: April 25th, 2025.
The hiring manager for this position is Peter Ankerson, Group Manager Collision Prevention.
But for information about the recruitment process, please contact Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, at elif.saglik@volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
