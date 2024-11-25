Ad Tech Support Specialist
2024-11-25
Are you passionate about helping clients and colleagues solve challenges in a technical, complex media ecosystem? Do you excel in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where service-mindedness is key? If so, the Ad Tech Support Specialist role at SeenThis might be the perfect opportunity for you!
As an Ad Tech Support Specialist, you'll play a vital role in our Delivery team, handling various technical tasks to ensure seamless client operations and support SeenThis's evolving product. This position involves close collaboration with our Engineering, Sales, and Ad Operations teams, offering technical expertise to support new ad formats and client implementations worldwide.
About SeenThis
Since 2017, SeenThis has revolutionized screen experiences with our adaptive streaming technology, maximizing performance and minimizing emissions. Serving billions of streams for over 5,000 clients across 50+ countries, we are on a journey to reshape the internet - for good. Our success stems from our people.
Our team of 130+ employees works globally from offices in Stockholm (HQ), Oslo, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, and Sydney. We're rapidly expanding across all areas and constantly seeking new colleagues.
Do you want to be part of our journey, where we dare to discover, own it, and win together?
What You'll Do:
Technical Troubleshooting & Support: Serve as a primary technical contact, troubleshooting ad material issues and assisting clients with technical queries via Slack, email, and other channels.
Documentation Development: Create and maintain technical documents for clients and the sales team, including support guides, FAQs, creative specifications, and training materials.
Ad Format Implementation: Oversee the rollout of new ad formats across global publisher networks.
API & DCO Client Support: Provide technical assistance for API and Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) client integrations, addressing updates and inquiries.
Ad Operations Assistance: Collaborate with Ad Ops to provide technical insights on new ad formats and troubleshoot ad-related issues.
Product Feedback & Improvements: Share client feedback with Product Management to support ongoing product development.
Customer Engagement: Engage with clients to understand and educate them on technical requirements, strengthening client relationships across Swedish and international markets.
Who we're looking for:
We're seeking a resourceful, service-minded professional with experience in ad tech, technical support, and project management. You'll thrive here if you enjoy working across teams, solving problems independently, and driving customer satisfaction.
Requirements:
Approximately 3- 5 years of experience in a similar role
Experience in ad tech and technical support, with familiarity in ad-serving systems like Google Ad Manager, Adform, or The Trade Desk.
Full proficiency in professional Swedish and English.
Ability to manage projects independently and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills and a proactive approach to customer relationships.
Nice-to-have skills:
Bachelors degree in System Development, IT or similar
Basic knowledge of web development (JavaScript, HTML, CSS) for troubleshooting.
Experience in publisher ad tech.
Application
As we review applications and interview on a continuous basis, please apply as soon as possible.
Due to the high volume of applications received, we are unable to provide personalized feedback prior to the interview stage. Thank you for understanding!
We conduct background checks on all SeenThis-hires to comply with our customers and protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, ronja@seenthis.se
