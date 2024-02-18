Ad Tech Software Engineer
Are you someone who thrives on resolving the nuances of ad impression discrepancies and revels in the challenge of harmonizing diverse ad tech ecosystems, we've got the perfect role for you.
Join our team as an Ad Tech Software Engineer and make a significant impact in the dynamic world of digital advertising.
Utilize your extensive knowledge of the ad tech industry to investigate and implement SeenThis technology across various platforms and ad servers.
Your contributions will be invaluable as you help develop our platform, ensuring scalability and adherence to industry standards. Your up-to-date knowledge of the current standards, rules, and regulations will be instrumental in driving our success.
About you
We seek candidates with a comprehensive understanding of ad tech, gained from previous experience at ad tech companies, publishers, agencies, or similar environments. Your combined experience in ad tech, along with a technical background in programming, makes you the ideal candidate.
You will contribute to, and help drive, our product development alongside the team. Your personal drive, interest, and engagement in ad tech will be crucial in this role. If you're ready to bring your expertise and passion to our team, we want to hear from you. Ersättning
