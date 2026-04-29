Active Directory Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take ownership of a central Active Directory environment in a large enterprise setting where stability, security, and integration are critical. The assignment combines hands-on administration with continuous improvement, giving you a key role in keeping identity services reliable across interconnected systems and infrastructure.
You will work with core areas such as domain controller health, replication, DNS integration, access control, and hybrid identity solutions involving Entra. The role also includes close collaboration with operations, network, and security teams, as well as involvement in upgrades, patching, and disaster recovery planning.
This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy working in a technically mature environment where you can influence both daily operations and long-term improvements.
Job DescriptionYou will manage, maintain, and optimize Active Directory environments.
You will ensure domain controller health, replication, and DNS integration are working as expected.
You will implement and monitor security policies and access control measures in the AD environment.
You will support hybrid identity solutions involving Entra.
You will troubleshoot issues across the environment and help secure stable operations.
You will develop and maintain PowerShell scripts for automation and reporting.
You will collaborate with IT operations, network, and security teams in infrastructure-related initiatives.
You will contribute to system upgrades, patch management, and disaster recovery planning.
RequirementsProven experience administering Active Directory Domain Services (ADDS).
Strong understanding of Windows Server 2016, 2019, and 2022 environments.
Experience with DNS, DHCP, and Group Policy Management.
Familiarity with Entra.
Knowledge of identity and access management (IAM) principles.
Proficiency in PowerShell or other scripting languages.
Experience working in enterprise or multi-domain environments.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveSwedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7658951-1974055". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9883295