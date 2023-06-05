Acoustic Simulation Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-06-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.NXPS - The Fluid Dynamics and Acoustic Simulation group is currently looking for an engineer to join our Acoustic team at Scania. The group provides a full understanding of internal flows and acoustic properties for various components and systems at Scania, including exhaust after treatment, air intake, and HVAC-systems. We work in close cooperation with our internal customers within the R&D organization and external customers MAN and Navistar as a part of the TRATON group.
Your assignments
As an Acoustic engineer, you play an important role in cross-functional teams, focusing on both the early stages of the design process and field quality improvements on existing products. The main objective is to help optimize the design with a focus on acoustic performance and to some extent, internal flow. You will cooperate with test and design engineers in order to develop new simulation methods. You will work with various design groups at Scania and will get a thorough understanding of the product. You will be able to grow into a specialized role within simulation and through our PEP (Personnel Enhancement Program) experience and learn more about testing.
Your profile
We believe you have a Master's degree within the educational orientation in acoustics, sound and vibration. You are an analytic and well-organized team-player driven by quality awareness. Skills in communication, ability to present a complex issue and result in an educational way are some of your strengths. Experience of and interest in vehicle technology and acoustics is an advantage.
We will emphasize on the following parts in your profile:
• Very good communication skills with a customer focus
• Ambitious with internal drive and ability to make decisions
• Interest in both our daily product development using simulations as well as in method development
We offer
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer benefits such as a company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For further information
Contact Kim Petersson, Group Manager, kim.petersson@scania.com
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7853884