Accounts Payable Coordinator
2025-09-20
This permanent position offers an exciting opportunity to expand your global skills and bring value to our daily operations. You'll be part of a fantastic Accounting team, collaborating closely with finance teams and business stakeholders worldwide in a dynamic, global environment.
As part of the EMEA Accounting team, you will manage daily Accounts Payable operations, from processing invoices to executing vendor payments across the EMEA region. Your role involves coordinating resolutions for obstacles and supporting both the business and vendors to ensure timely payments and accurate accounting.
What you'll do:
Oversee Accounts Payable activities, from invoice receipt to payment execution and the related accounting entries.
Coordinate and review AP transactions such as corrections, payment batches and manual payments.
Investigate and resolve discrepancies or issues related to invoices or payments.
Maintain positive relationships with vendors and stakeholders addressing any issues that may arise.
Supervise and manage the performance and business outcomes of Spotify's outsourced Account Payable operations.
Collaborate cross-functionally within Finance, support and advise various business owners on policies and system processes.
Participate in projects, system enhancements, user acceptance tests, ad hoc analyses, and support internal or external audits within the dedicated area.
Who you are:
You have 1+ years of experience within an accounting team at a large international company, coupled with a Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, or equivalent.
You are a great teammate with excellent communication and relationship-building skills at all levels, demonstrating a customer service mindset and a drive for personal development.
Tech-savvy with a strong curiosity about learning and adopting new technologies.
Results-oriented, detail-focused, and capable of prioritizing and communicating optimally under pressure.
Thrive in high pace environments and see challenges as opportunities to improve current processes.
Highly proficient in both written and spoken English.
