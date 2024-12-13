Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Accountant.
2024-12-13
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for anAP/AR Accountant:
As an AP/AR Accountant, you will play a crucial role in our financial operations by processing and verifying vendor invoices to ensure accuracy. You will manage payments in a timely manner, send invoices to customers, and reconcile both accounts payable and receivable to maintain balanced financial records. Additionally, you will correspond regularly with vendors and customers to address inquiries and resolve discrepancies. Producing detailed cash flow reports and assisting in the month-end closing process will also be key components of your role. Your attention to detail and organizational skills will help ensure the smooth and efficient management of our financial transactions.
About WirelessCar Accounting department
Our department is split into two key areas: Accounting and Business Control. You will be joining our close-knit Accounting team, consisting of 5 open-minded and social colleagues. In this role, you'll be part of a supportive, team-oriented environment, where collaboration and shared success are at the core of everything we do.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Generous health & well-being packages with regular health checks, possibility to lease a bike, and breakfast every week.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
A unique combination of being self-driven and proactive, a true team player, and deeply service-oriented, with a strong service-oriented mindset. You have a genuine interest in the work of an AP/AR Accountant and find the area both engaging and enjoyable. Your structured approach ensures tasks are handled efficiently, while your flexibility allows you to adapt to changing priorities and challenges with ease.
Additionally, we require:
A formal education in Economics or equivalent.
A few years of experience in Accounts Payable.
Fluency in Swedish is preferred, and English is required, with strong communication and interpersonal skills in both languages (written and spoken).
Experience with SAP is highly preferred.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.Recruitment process
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid work setup. The work location for this role is in Gothenburg.
Interested? Perfect! Answer some questions and add your resume. We use ongoing selection for this recruitment, meaning we may conduct interviews and close the application process before the final deadline of 2025-01-06. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible to be considered for the role.
Before you apply! :
Applicants must have a valid Swedish work permit.
Our company language is English so we kindly ask that you submit your application in English.
