Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you want to collaborate with a dedicated team and ensure exceptional statutory and operational reporting for our Nordic entities? Do you have an eye for detail and passion for process improvements and innovations for efficiency? We are looking for an Accounting to Reporting Specialist to join our accounting team in Örebro.
Your team
You will be part of the Accounting to Reporting (AtR) Spoke Nordic team within the Regional Center of Excellence for EMENA (Europe, the Middle East and North Africa). We are a team of 17 people spread out on four locations, and you will be located in our Örebro office. Together we are responsible for the statutory and the operational reporting for the Nordic entities within the Epiroc Group. You will be reporting to the AtR Spoke Nordic Manager.
Your mission
As an AtR Specialist you will contribute to the delivery of quality Accounting to Reporting (AtR) services to the entities in line with agreed Best Possible Process and the Epiroc Way. Besides performing day to day activities with high functional focus, you will continuously look for improvement opportunities in processes and ways of working.
You closely collaborate with your colleagues to achieve maximum performance and to ensure that agreed procedures are maintained and adhered to. You will contribute to an excellent communication flow with stakeholders in the region and relevant parts of the global organization.
Your profile
For this role, a Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Business Administration or related field is required, as well as understanding of IFRS and Swedish GAAP (K3). Your background includes solid accounting and finance experience, ideally within multinational companies. You have proficiency in English and excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. Good knowledge in Microsoft Office tools (Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) is essential, and experience in ERP systems like M3 or SAP is an advantage.
To succeed in the role, you have the ability to communicate and build strong relationships within the company and with external stakeholders. A continuous improvement mindset and ability to take initiatives are key. You are consistent, accurate, detail-oriented, and have a positive can-do attitude with strong analytical and problem-solving skills. If you are a collaborator who thrives in an innovative and proactive environment, we want to hear from you.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. At Epiroc we offer the possibility for a hybrid workplace, allowing part-time work from home.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-08-11.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Jan Gisler, Accounting to Reporting Manager - Spoke Nordic, jan.gisler@epiroc.com
, +46706956151.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Lisa Ström, Recruitment Specialist, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
, +46761032813.
