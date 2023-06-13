Accounting Manager
Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial, a branch of Takara Bio Europe in France and a part of the Takara Bio group, is located in Göteborg, Sweden. The company has long-standing experience in stem cell handling with leading expertise in differentiation of cells into mature and functional human cells (For more information, visit our website: www.takarabio.com).
The Takara Bio Group possesses broad expertise in molecular biology tools business and is a worldwide supplier that has been developing and marketing various kinds of molecular biology tools, including enzymes and kits for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and NGS (next generation sequencing), since 1979.
Description
The Accouting Manager will be responsible for for establishing a financial reporting to the Européan headquarter in France, controlling Swedish branch's accounting activities by developing and implementing process for collecting, analyzing, veryfing and reporting accounting information.
Corraborate closely with the Senior finance manager in France for different cost analysis and preparation of financial reportings and budget to group. The Accounting Manager will also involve as a supporting role of company's general administration, including internal controls and human resource related tasks.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
Establish financial reports every month to be sent to Européen headquarter in France with respecting the deadline;
Apply our monthly accounting control procedures;
Cost analysis for the production (Inventory value, allocation of indirect costs, etc);
Supervise Accounting Associates in the department;
Ensure the preparation of budgets, their monthly follow-up, as well as the quarterly and year-end forecasts;
Perform analytical determinations of people hours, consumables and fixed costs for the cost of goods;
Prepare Tax declarations (income declaration / VAT / Social charges);
Manage our cash-flow;
Organize our internal controls and audits;
Coordinate our external audits and prepare Annual Report
Coordinate with the bank
Organiza payroll;
Administrative tasks ( Insurances / Purchase of PC / Office matters)
Back-up for
General Duties & Responsibilities
Works on problems of diverse scope where analyses of data require evaluation of identifiable factors.
Demonstrates good judgment in selecting methods and techniques for obtaining solutions.
Networks with senior internal and external personnel in own area of expertise.
Meeting the reporting deadline.
Education Requirement (minimum)
BA or BS Degree in Accounting
Experience Requirement (minimum)
Minimum 5 years related experiences working in Swedish SME, preferably in an international environment and production company as well;
Swedish Accounting Standard K3;
Swedish and English languages;
