It's Oatly again!
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. And now we need more people to share our mission, that isto make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
The Role
We're on the hunt for an Accounting Manager to join our awesome team. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring our transactional flows is efficient and smooth, our financial statements are top-notch every month, fostering team growth and digitalization, and maintaining impeccable internal controls.
As the responsible leader of our transactional accounting team (a fantastic team of about 7), you'll be the mastermind behind developing and improving processes and routines, not just within our department but across our Swedish and international operations. You'll be the coach, the mentor, the driving force that keeps the team on track. Plus, you'll support the team in their delivery, validate their work, and dive into the closing of accounts for our European and international markets. Oh, and let's not forget about managing intercompany - you'll be all over that too!
Some of the task you will be doing:* Driving projects within our largest transactional processes* Work as process owner for various accounting procedures within the monthly closingprocess* Managing intercompany accounting and reporting* Develop and improve processes and routines within the department and further out inthe global finance organization* Be a coaching/driving manager with a focus on developing people* Lead and support the team in their delivery and validate their work* Control owner for the process related SOX controls
Who You Are
We're looking for someone with substantial experience in finance, in-depth understanding of accounting principles and practices, and hands-on experience with monthly closings/financial statements. Proficiency in ERP systems, particularly D365, is essential.
We want you tomeet the following qualifications:
At least 5 years of experience in finance: Demonstrated expertise in financial management and accounting practices
Post-secondary education in finance
• and preferable is that you have:
Experience working in an international environment/company is preferable
Experience with financial statements: Hands-on experience in preparing and analyzingfinancial statements
Previous leadership experience: Proven ability to lead and manage a team effectively
Previous experience from transaction accounting such as AR and AP processes
SOX experience
To be the ideal candidate for this role you have a positive and proactive attitude and excel at identifying and solving problems with persistence and determination. By being humble and approachable, you foster a collaborative team environment. You have an adaptability and openness to new ideas and changes which will be crucial. Additionally, you are a strong communicator, capable of interacting effectively with various stakeholders.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than 20th of August 2024. We do check candidates continuously and having ongoing interviews during the application period,so make sure to apply if you are interested!
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly xxx
