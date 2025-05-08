Accounting Controller - Global Stock
2025-05-08
A leading international fashion company is currently seeking an experienced and driven Accounting Controller to join the Global Stock team within Finance & Accounting. This is a one-year assignment starting in mid-April, offering the opportunity to work in a dynamic and inclusive environment where innovation and sustainability are key pillars.
About the Role
The Global Stock team plays a critical role in ensuring accurate and compliant accounting of stock across all markets, channels, and brands. The team is responsible for global stock accounting processes and collaborates cross-functionally to continuously improve ways of working.
Key responsibilities include:
• Ensuring legally compliant reporting of the Group 's stock in accordance with International Accounting Standards and local requirements
• Managing global stock accounting routines and providing support and training to local accounting teams
• Accounting for stock in the legal entity
• Performing DFO analysis - ensuring correct treatment and accruals of duty, freight, and other costs
• Conducting group stock balance analysis in line with external reporting
• Performing ageing analysis and stock obsolescence reviews, contributing to external exit projects
• Ensuring proper stock take solutions in stores, together with Security and Controlling
• Driving continuous improvements of stock solutions from an accounting perspective
• Acting as a key stakeholder in various cross-functional projects and initiatives
• Serving as the main point of contact for external auditors and internal stakeholders regarding stock accounting matters
Qualifications & Experience
• University degree in Business Administration, Economics, or equivalent
• Minimum 4-5 years of relevant experience in Accounting or Audit
• Solid understanding of accounting principles; experience from an accounting or auditing firm is a strong advantage
• Proven ability to lead and coordinate projects with multiple stakeholders
• Strong planning, execution, and prioritization skills
• Excellent communication skills and ability to engage with teams across functions and markets
• Genuine interest in accounting and continuous improvement of accounting processes
• Experience in stock accounting within a global organization is highly valued
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
This is a great opportunity to contribute to high-impact accounting processes within a global setting.
