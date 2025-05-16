Accountant
2025-05-16
Scope of Responsibility & Complexity
This role will provide day to day responsibilities for financial and accounting tasks and transactions, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, journal entries, tax and statutory filings, month-end close, complex month-end accounting review, accounting policy design and implementation, consolidation of Andean's international entities, preparation and review of global financial accounting policies, and preparation and assistance of financial reporting process.
Qualifications & Skill Requirements
Minimum qualifications, Formal Education, Certifications or Equivalent
Degree or Diploma in Accounting, Finance or Business
Working Experience - Nature & Length
Minimum 2-5+ years' experience in finance and accounting preferably within the mining industry
Additional qualifications - competency requirements
Strong analytical skills with solid attention to detail
Good communication skills and proven interpersonal skills, both written and verbal.
Team players with proven relationship building skills.
The Accountant is responsible for maintaining financial records and preparing financial reports, include performing account reconciliations, maintaining the general ledger, helping to preparing tax returns, assisting with audit preparations, and performing other accounting duties as assigned.
Responsibilities
International travel to Corporate offices (Toronto, Houston, Monterrey), and mine-sites (Bolivia, USA)
Development of mining related knowledge and skills (IFRS, mine-site workflow, others)
Post and process journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded correctly at Corporate and its subsidiaries
Process and update purchase orders and /or accounts payable and perform reconciliations at Corporate and its subsidiaries
Process and update accounts receivable and issue invoices
Reviewing and processing of expenses payroll records etc. as assigned
Conduct month-end and year-end close processes at Corporate and its subsidiaries
Collaborate with auditing services to ensure proper compliance with all regulations
Respond to information requests by management and for audits
Document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
Preparation and filings of tax returns and participation in related tax audits, if any
Assist with preparation of consolidated financial statements and regulatory reporting documents
Assistance and preparation of Budgets, Forecasts, and other forward-looking information as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) workflow for Swedish, Corporate, and mine-site entities
Match the Swedish book in NetSuite to match the local system in Sweden
Implementation of Netsuite ERP computer system in the Swedish entity
Assist in testing relating to NetSuite functionality to comply to Sweden tax
Preparation of the Consolidation of Manquiri and Golden Queen entities (subsidiaries to Sweden)
Assist with other accounting projects
Other duties as assigned
Qualification and Skills:
Degree or diploma from a recognized University or College in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field
Proven Excel Skills
2 - 5+ years of finance or accounting experience within the mining industry is preferred
IFRS and Swedish GAAP Knowledge
Previous experience assisting with financial reporting and consolidation
Strong MS office skills and financial systems applications such as Oracle NetSuite
Excellent analytical, problem - solving and organizational skills
Ability to work within a team and as an individual contributor in a fast-paced, changing environment
Ability to leverage and/or engage others to accomplish projects
Experience with accounting software and / or ERP systems
English and Swedish speaker Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
E-post: ccantu@andeanpm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Andean PM AB
(org.nr 559136-4954)
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9343028