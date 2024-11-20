Accountant
Team sikta.se is looking for an accountant. Our client is the world's leading sparkling wine.
The group has subsidiaries in 30 countries and exports its brands to more than 150 countries worldwide. The highest standards of quality and craftsmanship combined with market and brand expertise make it the market leader for cava, sparkling wine, prosecco, wine and various types of spirits in numerous countries.
Head Office in Stockholm, and markets and sells wines to the Nordic countries and Duty Free. In recent years, the grocery trade has also become an increasingly important channel in Sweden to meet the increased demand for our non-alcoholic alternatives.
The Financial Team at our client is looking for an Accountant.
As an Accountant, you will report to the Finance Controller/Manager and play a vital role in managing the company's financial operations. This position offers a diverse range of tasks and opportunities for cross-functional collaboration with local and international teams.
What you can expect:
Your Responsibilities
Accounts Payable & Receivable (AP/AR):
Posting and paying invoices, expense reports, and intercompany transactions.
Managing payment runs and the dunning process.
Resolving discrepancies and following up on outstanding payments.
Bank & Payroll Transactions:
Posting bank entries and reconciling balances.
Managing payroll accounting and related tax payments.
Tax & Compliance:
Preparing Swedish VAT returns, income tax declarations, and EU VAT compliance.
Filing VAT reports, EC sales lists, and Intrastat reports.
Supporting transfer pricing documentation and compliance.
Month-End & Year-End Closing:
Performing reconciliations, FX valuations, and closing activities in SAP.
Supporting the year-end process, including audits and preparing annual accounts.
Financial Reporting:
Collaborating with the Finance Controller/Manager on financial planning and reporting.
Preparing data for balance sheet uploads and group reporting in Jedox and Tagetik.
Additional Responsibilities:
Preparing data for excise tax returns and reconciliations.
Managing intercompany balance reconciliations with Nordic and European entities.
Handling non-routine and ad hoc financial tasks as needed.
What you bring in:
A degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field and at least 5 years work experience.
Experience from working in an international environment.
Proficient in Swedish accounting standards and tax regulations.
Strong understanding of VAT and income tax laws in Sweden and the EU.
Advanced proficiency in accounting software (preferably SAP) and MS Excel.
Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities effectively.
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish.
As a person, you are driven and motivated by going to work. We believe that you are confident in your skills and have a proactive way of working. For this role, it is also important that you are driven by working towards tight deadlines and reporting on time.
To succeed in the role, you have an eye for detail and at the same time the ability to take a holistic perspective when needed. With us, there is always a lot going on and you will run several parallel processes, we therefore see that it is important to be able to prioritize.
Finally, we believe that you work well with your colleagues and are not afraid to ask for help!
As an employer, the company strives to create a stimulating and dynamic work environment where you, as part of our skilled team, have the opportunity to develop both professionally and personally.
We are curious about you! So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your CV/ resume to ansokan@sikta.se
As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check. Team sikta.se is our partner in this recruitment.
For more information mail or call. Nikolas Sundström/nikolas@sikta.se
/ Call Team sikta.se
