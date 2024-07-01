Account Manager EDS
2024-07-01
Help shape the future of mobility.
At Aptiv, we couldn't solve mobility's toughest challenges without our Corporate team. They ensure operations run smoothly by supporting more than 200,000 Aptiv employees and providing the direction and guidance needed as we strive to make the world safer, greener and more connected.
Making a difference in an international team, well positioned in an experienced local sales team and with colleagues from basically all nationalities, functions and levels within Aptiv. We are now looking for an Account Manager to our EDS (Electrical Distribution System) group position in Gothenburg / Sweden.
Commercial control & responsibilities covering project phases from development, launch, mass-production with model year changes to aftermarket.
Your main customer contacts are the Truck manufacturer purchasing organization for both planning, presentations and negotiations.
You will be part of an existing sales team dedicated towards CV customer and with responsibility your own project. Within the project you work with all stakeholders internally as well externally (Customer).
Want to join us?
Your Role
Be the main customer commercial contact for designated account
Coordinate, create, present and negotiate quotes for model year changes in existing products as well as major new opportunities coming along the way.
Guide our organization on the best commercially direction
The "cradle to grave" commercial responsibility
Your Background
Minimum 4 years working experience, preferably within automotive sector
Bachelor degree in technical or finance/economics (or similar experience)
"Working in project" experience
Experienced with international working environment
Preferred experiences
Experience working with sustainability within industry
Language
English fluently is a must
Swedish/Polish/French are preferred second languages
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv
Benefits/Perks: Personal holidays, Healthcare, Pension, Tax saver scheme, Free Onsite Breakfast, Discounted Corporate Gym Membership.
Multicultural environment
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Access to transportation: Grand Canal Dock is well-connected to public transportation, including DART trains, buses, and bike-sharing services, making it easy to get to and from the area.
