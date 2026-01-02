Account Manager
Do you have the commercial drive to conquer a new market? Are you an expert communicator who thrives in customer meetings and on camera? If you want to be the face of a fast-growing SaaS company in Swedish market and lead the consultative, relationship-driven sales effort, this opportunity is for you!
About Cyberday:
We are an ISO 27001-certified cybersecurity company helping organizations navigate the complex world of digital compliance. Our AI-driven platform solves regulatory challenges (like the NIS2 Directive) for over 500 organizations globally. We are growing fast, profitable, and backed by a team of 30+ experts. Now, we are setting our sights on becoming the market leader in the Nordics. Let's make cybersecurity smarter - together! https://www.cyberday.ai
The Role: Expert Sales & Market Advocacy
As our new Account Manager, you will join our Growth Team with a specific mission: to build and expand our presence in Sweden. This is a flexible, demanding, and meeting-heavy sales role where you will act as a true expert and market advocate.
What you will be doing:
• Consultative selling: Dedicate approximately 50% of your time to 1-on-1 customer meetings and negotiations, managing the entire B2B sales cycle.
• Market advocacy: Act as the voice of Cyberday by regularly hosting webinars and producing content in Swedish to educate local companies on compliance.
• Technical communication: Translate complex cybersecurity concepts into clear value propositions for both business leaders and IT professionals.
• Drive growth: Utilize the latest AI tools and collaborate closely with our marketing team to build and accelerate your sales pipeline.
What we are looking for:
• In-market B2B experience (required): You have proven, recent B2B sales or Account Management experience, specifically within the Swedish market. We are looking for an experienced profile who can hit the ground running.
• Native fluency: You speak and write Swedish at a fluent level. This is non-negotiable, as local customers expect communication in their mother tongue.
• Technical & expert sales mindset: You are not expected to be a technical specialist, as comprehensive product training will be provided. However, you should have a strong curiosity for technology and feel at ease discussing topics such as cybersecurity, software, and AI with IT professionals.
• Ambition and self-leadership: You enjoy taking responsibility for your work, managing your tasks independently, and developing your role as the company grows.
• Higher education (Bachelor's or Master's) is valued, but not necessary.
Why join Cyberday?
• Impact: You're helping companies take a clear, structured step toward better security. You will also play a key role in our international expansion.
• Flexibility: Work remotely from your target country. We'd prefer you to live in or near Stockholm. You can also join us at our HQ in Tampere, Finland.
• Support: You'll be part of an ambitious, supportive team and provided with the latest AI tools to succeed. You will work closely in collaboration with our marketing and sales teams, who will generate leads for your sales pipeline.
• Growth opportunities: The role has the potential to evolve over time.
• Compensation consists of a fixed monthly salary combined with growth-based incentives.
Ready to jump on board?
We are moving fast. Apply by 31st of January 2026 via www.valianthr.teamtailor.com/
and let's discuss how you can lead our growth in Sweden.
For more information please contact our recruitment partner Ulla Kauppi, career@getcyberday.ai
or +358 504661062.
Desirable requirements:
• Higher education (Bachelor's or Master's) is valued, but not necessary.
