Account Manager
Leadstar Media AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leadstar Media AB i Stockholm
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar? Take the chance of a lifetime and join a market leading, fast-paced team in the sports betting affiliate industry!
We offer you:
The opportunity to play an important role in one of the fastest growing tech companies in Sweden
The opportunity to learn a lot and to develop yourself
The prospect to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays
What we want in return:
A high level of commitment
An eagerness to learn and to become the best
Smartness and creativity
A positive mindset
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Account Manager who will primarily focus on maintaining relationships with current partners and establishing relationships with new partners:
You are a talkative and outgoing person who likes to establish, maintain and grow relationships with business partners
You are a competitive person who wants to achieve great results and always strives to do your best
You are a self-driven person who likes to try out new things and take responsibility for your own tasks and projects
You are a well-structured person and able to plan and prioritize your work tasks
You are an analytical thinker
It's a plus if you have a university degree, but it's not a requirement
It's a plus if you have previous experience working in the iGaming and/or sports betting industry, but this is not a requirement
It's a plus if you have previous experience working as an Account Manager or if you have worked within the affiliation industry, but this is not a requirement
Job description
Your work tasks will include the following:
Building and maintaining strong, long-lasting relationships with iGaming operators
Negotiating profitable deals with iGaming operators
Optimize the overall sales revenue together with our Account Management team
Evaluate partnerships with iGaming operators based on sales revenue and conversion reports together with our Account Management team
Support and collaborate internally with relevant departments
At Leadstar Media you always have the possibility to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities. Several of our team members have taken career steps within the company. The ambition to learn and the ability to take on responsibility are the essential skills required of prospective employees.
About Leadstar Media
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish scale-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of over 60 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 25 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 30 different geographical markets. Leadstar Media's ambition is to create exceptional products for our visitors and to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. We want you to have the same winner mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organize other activities outside of work-hours such as small events, company trips and kick-offs.
At Leadstar Media you always have the opportunity to grow within the company and take on more responsibility. Several of our talents have grown to become true stars and leaders. We have learned that the most important skills you need for this job are an ambition to learn, and the ability to take on responsibility.
More information
Start: As soon as possible
Period of employment: six months probationary employment with one month of notice.
Application: Please apply through our career page: https://careers.leadstarmedia.com/
We are looking forward to receiving your job application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leadstar Media AB
(org.nr 556913-7622)
Hälsingegatan 49 4TR (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8370953