Account Manager - Anesthesia
2025-03-31
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
Summary
Do you want to be a part of a company with a mission to save and sustain lives and to make a difference for our clients to accomplish that?
We are searching for a motivated, proactive and service minded Account Manager based in Stockholm or Skåne area to drive sales for our Anesthesia business within Sweden and Denmark.
Anesthesia within Baxter is in an exciting yet challenging situation with ambition to drive innovation into the market. Collaboration with the wider sales team, commercial and medical functions will allow you to have insight and possibilities to influence marketing, tenders, pricing, and market access activities. You will be instrumental in driving the business forward.
You have strong social and communication skills, both verbal and written. You enjoy following leads, negotiating with customers, but also problem solving and doing administrative tasks connected to customer requests.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Promotion of our Anesthesia product portfolio including customer interactions, also virtually, and clinical training.
Relationship building with customers with aim to gain new and expand existing accounts within your own region (purchasers, doctors, nurses, technician's, heads of department and administrators, environmental consultants)
Participating in developing strategic account plans for the products and related services in Sweden and Denmark and setting goals based on this together with sales manager.
Execution of account plans; you will propose and provide each customer with appropriate solutions that will improve opportunities both for the customer and for Baxter. Including pre-tender strategies and tactics.
Achieving sales targets and implementing sales strategies to attain sales volume, customer growth and customer satisfaction for the portfolio.
Delivering effective sales presentations, providing technical and administrative product information and demonstrations, and pricing quotes to prospects.
Contacting and answering customer requests.
Vaporizer management
Monitor competitive activities, communicate intelligence to the marketing team and collaborate in the definition of defense strategies.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in healthcare.
Knowledge and experience within the health care system with 2-4 years of sales experience.
Understanding of anesthesia therapy or ICU would be an asset.
Willingness to learn
Communication and collaboration relationship building skills.
Both onsite and virtual selling, educating, and informing is natural to you
Organized and accurate with focus on quality and details
Technical interest is a benefit
A driver's license, even if the position does not require a lot of travelling.
Fluent in Swedish and English, Danish is a plus.
What we can offer
A challenging opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a great team that you can truly learn from!
Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
A chance to further build your professional experience in health care.
Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
Stability of employment in a recognizable and established company
You will gain excellent exposure and fantastic industry knowledge within the territory working for a global organization.
