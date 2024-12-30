Account Executive
Impactpool is a SaaS-enabled career platform for talents and organizations that want to make a positive impact and contribute to sustainable development. Today, we have around 1,000,000 talent and +2,000 customers using our platform. We operate globally with a distributed workforce around the globe. Impactpool is a well-recognized brand and the industry leader for impact organizations looking for the best talent to make the world a better place.
We offer a position in an innovative, diverse, and growing company that only works with clients contributing to positive impact and sustainable development. We care a lot about our work culture and offer perks and benefits to keep us healthy and educated.
Who are we looking for?
We seek an Account Executive who can grow our customer base in strategically new markets and help us exceed our business goals. As an Account Executive, you will play a key role in helping to develop and grow our business. This role will be responsible for executing a first-class sales process with new and existing clients. Stays abreast of current competition within assigned accounts and implements strategies to reach team KPIs.
This is what we would like you to contribute with:
Ability to drive new leads and opportunities to build pipeline
Prospect to selling our solutions to impact employers around the world
Analyzing customer needs
Effectively communicate features and benefits of solutions and manage prospect expectations throughout the lifecycle of the account
Conduct onsite and online presentations that showcase our solutions.
Develop and maintain solid business relationships with customers
Meet or exceed quarterly sales goals as defined by management
Attend weekly sales meetings and ensure sales opportunities are compliant with company policy
Manage the complexity of service proposals, contracts, and service-level agreements
Work with internal teams to develop proposals, quotes and respond to RFP/RFI documents
Collaborate and form partnerships with marketing, product, and other departments as necessary
Perform sales procedures through activities and opportunities in our CRM and remain compliant with defined policies and procedures
Using our CRM and other tools to track progress and report goals
Work effectively and contribute to a collaborative team environment
We believe this is the experience you have:
2-5 years of sales (HR tech background preferred)
Proven track record of achieving quota and yearly goals.
Ability to travel as needed
Experience managing large accounts and switching to smaller transactional selling
Accomplished sales professional with demonstrated success in selling professional consulting services/technology to organizations
Ability to understand innovative technology
Must have a sales mentality and be motivated to increase revenue
Strong relationship skills
Possess a track record of managing the customer commitment, negotiation, and closing of the sales process while identifying opportunities to up-see and cross-sell
Demonstrated level of success in the development of client relationships
High energy and drive with strong negotiation skills
Proficient with general office applications (G-suite, Slack, etc.)
Strong organizational, presentation, and customer service skills
Able to prepare well-written communications and material for client meetings and internal meetings
Interpersonal skills: such as telephone skills, communication skills, active listening, and customer-care
Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast-moving environment
Impactpool employees enjoy the following benefits, among others:
Paid time off 25 days/year
Occupational Pension
Health benefits
If this opportunity excites you and you are looking for the next step in your career, don't hesitate to press that apply button. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Our recruitment is on a rolling basis, so please don't wait to submit your application.
