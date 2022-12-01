Accessory Supply Specialist
2022-12-01
We're looking for an analytical mind with affection for the car industry.
We're on the hunt for a team player with ability to take responsibility for the stock levels of our existing accessory portfolio. Your background is probably within the field, and you have the experiences necessary to bring valuable insights to our way of working and can easily get into the working tasks entailed. In the role you will get an outlet for your analytical mind and significant skills in Excel. You'll be a part of our Accessory Sales Team and daily interact with interfacing teams and functions on both local and central level.
Your profile
University degree or equivalent
3 - 5 years or more of work experience within the field or related to the field
Possess in-depth knowledge of inventory management
Positive hands-on and proactive approach to solving challenges, with a can-do attitude
Self-motivated with a team player attitude
Ability to see details as well as having a helicopter perspective
Internationally minded with ability to adapt in multicultural environments
Proficient in the core apps of MS Office, highly skilled in Excel
Excellent communication in English
Probably an affection for cars and the automotive industry
Key Responsibilities
Place purchase orders to build stock to reach availability objectives and prevent backorders
Monitor and control placed orders, clean mismatches and proactively control status
Forecasting of inventory based on sales forecast and historical demand
Coordinate between interfacing teams and departments, on local and central level
Support a team player culture and work for the end customer experience
What we offer you
A position within an international company that is strongly focusing on development and sustainability
You will thrive within a forward-leaning culture with a strong employee perspective
Long-term career and growth opportunities
Flexible work time model that ensures an attractive work-life balance
A supportive team of great colleagues and a modern working environment
Regular company and team events, and other social activities
Get a glimpse of MOBIS Life!
We are connected to the collective agreement between the Swedish Trade Federation (Svensk Handel), Unionen and the Swedish University Graduate Unions (Akademikerförbunden).
The position is located at our site in Jönköping. If you have further questions about the position, feel free to contact recruiting manager Head of Accessory Sales Team Sanne Veenstra, phone: +46 70 773 06 92, or HR manager Tina Edsmalm, phone: +46 73 765 91 58. Last day of application is 23rd of December, be aware that we select and interview continuously.
