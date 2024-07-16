Academy Content Developer
Axis Communications Academy develops training programs for our partners, focusing on design and implementation of smart Axis network solutions and technologies for a global audience. We are now looking for a person who is passionate about learning and content development to join our Axis Communications Academy team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Axis Communications Academy's role is to drive training innovation: we are passionate about sharing expert knowledge! We are a highly collaborative team that works cross-functionally with the global Academy community within Axis. We ensure that Axis continues to deliver high-quality and up-to-date training based on business goals and our partners' learning needs.
What you'll do as Academy Content developer?
You will be part of cross-functional course development projects with the purpose to design global trainings - online and instructor-led classes.
The work includes all steps from concept to implementation, e.g.,
* Define target groups and learning goals.
* Research and collect facts from subject matter experts.
* Design trainings including writing manuscripts and storyboards.
* Create and edit graphics.
* Develop hands-on exercises and assessments.
* Follow-up and evaluate training effectiveness.
* Support and engage with the Axis global trainer community.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are passionate about learning and identifying learning needs for different target groups. You have a good understanding of the development of training for a global audience and, you are curious about new learning formats and technologies to ensure excellent learning experiences. You are a creative thinker with a strong pedagogical focus and a passion for instructional design. You are a team player who values cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management, and you also appreciate to work independently. You navigate efficiently between tasks and adapt easily to changing priorities. You enjoy hands on work with high quality and take an honor in finalizing projects successfully according to time plan.
As we develop training for a global audience and all materials are developed in English, your English knowledge, both written and spoken, is excellent. We believe you have a relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent and a minimum of 2 years' experience from developing training material for a global audience.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Proven track record from working with eLearning and instructor-led trainings.
* Experience from authoring tools such as Articulate, Storyline, Captivate and design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite.
* Experience from learning management systems (LMS).
* Great project management skills.
* Experience of leading cross-functional projects.
* Technical understanding and interest.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee, you can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion, read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We are continuously evaluating applications, so don't wait to apply! If you have additional questions, please contact Manager Academy HQ, Lisel Linderman via e-mail .
