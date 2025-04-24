A PhD student in Chemical Engineering
Mittuniversitetet / Högskolejobb / Sundsvall Visa alla högskolejobb i Sundsvall
2025-04-24
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mittuniversitetet i Sundsvall
, Härnösand
, Örnsköldsvik
, Östersund
eller i hela Sverige
We conduct research and education in physics, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, mathematics, industrial design engineering and didactics in mathematics and science education. We offer unique and world-leading research within the FSCN Research Centre and Sports Tech Research Centre.
International Research School
The doctoral position is part of the international research school IRS TransTech, where you will have the opportunity to collaborate with leading international universities and Swedish companies.
The research school focuses on transformative technologies such as AI, IoT, and advanced materials, with the goal of driving sustainable industrial development and strengthening international research and business networks.
Research Environment
As a PhD student in Chemical Engineering, you will conduct research at the FSCN Research Centre at Mid Sweden University for 75% of the time and also work with the Department of Chemical Engineering. University Complutense of Madrid for 25% of the time. This provides a unique opportunity to work in two dynamic research environments and be part of an international academic setting.
At the Fibre Science and Communication Network Research Centre, FSCN, research focuses on materials and process technology, where multidisciplinary work aims to develop resource-efficient processes and improve the functionality of bio-based materials and energy materials. At the Department of Chemical Engineering. University Complutense of Madrid, the focus is on developing cellulose-based materials for a circular society and water purification.
Job description
Graduate studies including (80-100 %) research and teaching as well as administrative work (0-20 %).
The objective of this PhD student project is to develop a novel methodology for fabrication of sustainable materials for selective catalysis and purification based on recyclable cellulosic materials. The strategy is to utilize novel eco-friendly catalysis in combination with state-of-the-art engineering for functionalize and assemble cellulosic materials for catalysis and purification of waste waters (removal of metals, emerging contaminants as pharmaceuticals or fluorocarbons). There is a pressing need for these topics and imperative for the development of a sustainable society.
The PhD. will be performed at Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) for 1 year and at Mid Sweden University (MIUN) for 3 years. Year 1 will be at UCM and years 2-4 at MIUN.
Requirements and assessment
The candidate needs to fulfill the requirements to register at the doctoral program in both UCM and MIUN. For UCM see the https://www.ucm.es/doctoral-school/how-to-accessGeneral
entry requirements include a second-cycle level qualification, or fulfilment of courses comprising at least 300 credits of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, or the equivalent knowledge gained in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
Specific entry requirements include at least 90 credits in the subject of Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or the equivalent knowledge gained in some other way in Sweden or abroad. Experience in Organic Chemistry and Cellulose Chemistry is an advantage but not required. Previous knowledge and expertise in analytical techniques such as HPLC, GC-MS, NMR, FTIR and synthesis of cellulosic materials and compounds is also an advantage.
Personal qualities
We are looking for an individual who is self-driven, creative, collaborative, and otherwise suitable for pursuing a doctorate. A short description of the applicant's visions and goals for the doctoral studies should be included. The applicant must have a strong command of the English language.
Employment process
The employment process follows the regulations of the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, and the https://www.miun.se/medarbetare/styrdokument/ny-styrning-planering-och-uppfoljning/Personal/Anstalla-personal/
Terms of employment
The PhD position refers to employment corresponding four years of full-time studies and is planned to lead up to a PhD.
A new employment as a doctoral student is valid for a maximum of one year, the employment may then be renewed for a maximum of two years at a time. Provisions regarding employment as a doctoral student can be found in the Higher Education Ordinance (1993:100), chapter 5 §§ 1-7.
Place of employment: Sundsvall (year 2-4) and Madrid (year 1).
Entry: The employment starts 1 September 2025 or by agreement.
Salary: First year according to UCM and next according to the Mid Sweden University salary scale for PhD students.
Information
For more detailed information contact Dr. Claes Mattsson, mailto:claes.mattsson@miun.se
, +4610-1428498, or Prof. Armando Cordova, mailto:Armando.cordova@miun.se
, +46707415178 or visit the institution online:https://www.miun.se/en/meet-mid-sweden-university/Organisation/departments/imd/
The application should include a CV (max 2 pages, no photo), copies of official transcripts and degree certificates, electronic copy of degree thesis, a cover letter (max 1 page) describing visions and goals for the doctoral studies in reference to interests and documented skills. Also append other documents that the applicant would like to refer to.
Please welcome to apply through our recruitment tool no later than 2025-05-15.
Mid Sweden University has two campuses; in Sundsvall and in Östersund, both located close to students, colleagues and the surrounding society. At the same time, it is located conveniently close to the sea, forests and mountains, which provides a great quality of life. Here, new knowledge is created by means of internationally successful research and education that contribute to the development of our society. This way, we actively contribute to a sustainable future and a better world.
Mid Sweden University works actively for equal opportunities and strives to embrace the qualities that diversity and equality bring to the organization. Prior to any recruitment work, Mid Sweden University has taken a position on consulting support, recruitment channels and marketing. We therefore kindly ask media vendors, recruitment sites and the like not to contact us. Ersättning
First year according to UCM and next according to the Mid Sweden University salary scale for PhD students. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MIUN 2025/899". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mittuniversitetet
(org.nr 202100-4524) Arbetsplats
Department of Engineering, Mathematics and Science and Education Jobbnummer
9301466