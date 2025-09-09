6G Researcher - RAN Architecture
2025-09-09
About this opportunity:
Join Ericsson Research's 6G team as an experienced researcher (Ph.D.) or newly graduated (M.Sc.) within electrical engineering, automatic control, engineering physics, computer science or related fields. The focus of the position is on RAN architecture and RAN-Core interfaces.
In Research Area Networks, a part of Ericsson Research, we drive innovations towards 6G, and the 6G Network Platform. We excel in architecture and protocols for Radio Network (RAN) and Packet Core, transport, programmable networks and network automation. Are you passionate about technology and love inventing new things? Are you excited about the opportunity to develop cutting-edge technology for future radio networks and joining our world-leading radio research team?
Shape the future of global connectivity with us and be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do:
• As part of our 6G concepts team, you will develop and evaluate innovative concepts focusing on radio access network architecture and the interfaces towards the core network, targeting 3GPP standardization. You will contribute to and be responsible for analyzing the radio access network architecture concepts in the overall end-to-end system architecture. You will have a great opportunity to contribute to defining and evaluating concepts and solutions for future mobile network systems and standards.
• Be responsible for creating and driving Intellectual Property Rights and 3GPP standardization proposals.
• Be part of the continuous development and improvement of existing standards.
• Work in an international team of world-class researchers with different backgrounds and experiences, including some of the key authorities and technology leaders in mobile communication.
• Cooperate with internal and external partners.
The skills you bring:
• Good analytical skills in understanding and structuring complex problems, preferably in the field of 3GPP-related technologies.
• Understanding of RAN architecture, RAN-Core interfaces and/or core network architecture, transport protocols relevant to RAN/core interfaces, or a keen interest in learning and making a real impact on the future 6G systems.
• Experience in using and developing simulation and emulation tools using modern programming languages such as Java, C++, Python, MATLAB, or similar languages.
• Experience in analyzing research problems in an inter-domain fashion, with the ability of identifying and understanding cross-domain implications, or a keen interest to learn.
• Team skills, since daily collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers are the basis for our ways of working.
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
• Awareness of the benefits and enjoyment of working with people having diverse backgrounds and competences.
• Strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
• A researcher mindset with the ability to deliver in open-ended and explorative tasks.
