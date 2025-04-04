5-axis CNC Operator
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
We are looking for a 5-axis CNC Operator for the Manufacturing Team organised within the Operations and Machine Directorate.
The manufacturing team at ESS is a central service organization supplying the whole facility with manufacturing related tasks. This includes machining of components, manufacturing related technical support as well as outsourcing of components not suitable for in house production. Currently the section has five employees and is now looking to expand with one additional staff to help support the organization.
This team is operating in a changing environment. This requires us to be flexible and motivated to solve problems with short notice. The work is short series production runs (often only one to five details of each part) in a wide variety of materials. We use state of the art machines and tools to deliver a high quality finished products to all parts of the ESS Organization.
Your responsibilities will include the following:
• Programming a 3 or 5 axis milling machine, or turn&mill machine using our Gibbs Cam solution.
• Rigging and setup of a wide variety of jobs on the machine. From small to semi-large.
• Work on conventional machines such as milling machines, lathes and other normally occurring machines in a mechanical workshop.
• Participation in assembly work relating to manufactured parts.
• Performing conventional metrology and quality control relating to manufactured parts.
• Reading and understanding technical drawings (both part drawings as well as large assembly drawings).
About you:
To be able to fully suit the role you will need to fulfill the following:
• At least five years experience from programming and operating a five axis milling machine/mill turn machine
• Experience from conventional mechanical workshop machines (such as manual milling machines, lathes, drilling machines and similar)
• Experience from using a CAM system
• Practical hands on work with conventional machine shop tools
This position is based in the Manufacturing Team which consist of a small team. We work close together and help each other out in fulfilling the tasks we are responsible for. We are looking for someone to fit in within the team as well as help us develop our capabilities going forward. To be able to be a good fit you need to fulfill the following:
• Achieve results with a service-minded approach; be able to deliver results within the timeframe and fulfill expectations of quality.
• Sharing and learning of new knowledge, to have a mindset open to new ideas and technology relating to the manufacturing trade. As well as sharing of previous knowledge with other team members and ESS Staff.
• Flexible, to be able to quickly change priorities and accept changes with short notice due to urgent work needing priority.
• Attention to details and focused, safety conscious and focused on the task at hand to be able to work safely both with personal safety as well as the machines in mind.
The following skills and certificates would be considered an advantage:
• Forklift driving certificate
• Overhead crane lifting certificate
• Driving license (Car)
• Understanding of Swedish language both written and spoken
This is a permanent position with a 6 month's probationary period. The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-63706 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Sara Tenggren - HR Generalist - at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Fabien Rey - Head of Field Engineering and Site Support Division/ESS Site Manager - via fabien.rey@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
