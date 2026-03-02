3D-Generalist / 3D Artist
2026-03-02
What if your 3D assets weren't just beautiful - but part of a real-time, cloud-streamed multiplayer system used at scale?
At Avanti, we combine Unreal Engine 5, motion capture, AI-driven digital humans and Google Cloud infrastructure to build a new generation of interactive multiplayer games.
We don't operate traditional live studios. We build digital, scalable worlds powered by game technology.
Now we are looking for a 3D-Generalist who wants to be at the intersection of modeling, lighting and real-time implementation.
The Role - Where Art Meets Real-Time Systems
You will act as the bridge between modeling, animation and implementation - ensuring that assets don't just look good in isolation, but function flawlessly inside Unreal Engine.
You will work with:
Create high-quality 3D models for casino props (cards, chips, tables, equipment)
Develop dealer accessories, clothing, and character-related assets for Metahuman characters
Produce both high-poly models and optimized real-time versions
Create PBR materials and textures that look stunning in Unreal Engine
Collaborate with environment artists and animators to ensure asset integration
Ensure assets work seamlessly with Metahuman characters and live capture system
Optimize models for streaming performance without sacrificing visual quality
Maintain consistency in style and quality across all assets
Assist with various 3D tasks as project needs evolve
Your work will directly impact realism. And realism is core to what we build.
You are part artist, part problem solver, part real-time builder. From character elements to environments and props, your responsibility is to make sure everything holds together - visually and technically.
This is a high-delivery environment where realism matters. The challenge is demanding - and that's exactly what makes it exciting.
The Techstack
You will work with:
Unreal Engine 5
Maya
Metahuman
Real-time rendering pipelines
Lighting in Unreal
Motion capture-driven characters
Experience with Blender or Marvelous Designer is a plus, but not required.
AAA background is welcome, but what matters most is your ability to work in real-time pipelines and ship production-ready assets.
Who You Are
You likely:
Have strong experience in Maya and Unreal Engine
Understand real-time asset workflows
Care deeply about lighting and realism
Enjoy solving problems across disciplines
Take ownership and improve what you see
You are curious about new technology. You want to build something that hasn't been done before.
Why Avanti?
We operate at the intersection of game development and regulated iGaming. Few companies globally are combining Unreal Engine, motion capture, AI-generated characters and cloud streaming at this level.
We are a stable company and are currently scaling our company with plans to expand the coming years! The systems you work on today will define how we scale tomorrow.
We build for real customers like LeoVegas and Svenska Spel. Our platform runs on Google Cloud and is designed for continuous deployment, not static production cycles.
You get:
Stock option program in the future!
Wellness allowance & gym membership
Hybrid setup (office-first mindset)
An English-speaking, technically driven team
This is startup energy - backed by capital and real growth.
The Team
You will join the Live Experience Team (8 people) and work closely with Animators and Technical Artists in a collaborative, technically ambitious environment.
The Process
Initial conversation
Portfolio & technical deep dive
Final discussion with the Hiring Manager
If you are a 3D-Generalist who wants to work with Unreal Engine 5, Metahuman and real-time cloud-powered systems - we would love to connect.
Let's build the next generation of real-time interactive experiences.
We are office-first company where, there is flexibility but we like to work together.
