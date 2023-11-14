3D Motion Artist
Göteborg
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for an experienced 3D/Motion artist. This is an employment at Randstad Technologies and the assignment is with a company that is a new electric mobility technology and solutions brand that is aiming to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. The work comes to life in products and services from world leading brands. Freelancers are also welcome to apply.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and social activities.
Responsibilities
In this role you are responsible for designing market-leading visuals (2D/3D), motion graphics, and animations for in-car HMI. Considering the whole scope of UX/UI you are to challenge old conventions when it comes to in-screen graphics for the automotive industry without sacrificing clarity, readability or safety. After the creation phase you will be creating deliverables from your concepts towards suppliers making it a reality in our products.
In addition to Interface animations, you will support our creative teams by creating videos, animations and material for VR that will strengthen proposed stories and concepts when presented at e.g. design boards. For this part of the role, you understand that it is more important to convey the idea than get it all perfectly right.
As part of the Motion Design specialist team you will also help drive the motion design area forward, define tool chain and workflow for animation/motion/3D, and guide less experienced designers in the world of motion. You will work within the HMI Design department, which is responsible for Digital and Interaction design,
including the use of light for functional purposes, functional sound and the virtual assistant in the car.
The team consists of UX Designers, UI Designers, Graphic Designers and SW Prototype Developers. You will work in close collaboration with the Interior Design team, Exterior Design team, and the Strategic products & Brand team. You will also cooperate closely with Engineering and Marketing.
Your daily work consists of:
Assist the Chief Designers in developing the in-car motion graphics strategy
Creating world class 3D visuals, animations and motion graphics
Exploring new ways of aligning graphics and motion with the interior of the car and the HMI system
Conceptualize your ideas in deliverable material with exceptional attention to detail and structure
Make sure Visuals/Motion Design are aligned with all technical constraints and regulations
Deliver specifications of Visual/Motion to suppliers
Interface with all stakeholders connected to your developments
Define tool chain and workflow for motion design in 2D/3D
Act as a role model for less experienced Visual Designers venturing into the motion area
Help making the HMI departments vision as clear, tangible and visual as possible.
Help merge the HMI Design process with Interior, Exterior and Color & Material Design process
Other: The assignment includes travel.
Working hours
08:00-17:00
Qualifications
You have an MFA/BFA in Motion/Visual/Graphic Design or equivalent education.
5+ years of relevant experience within the field.
Strong portfolio demonstrating creative 3D work, post-production work, Vfx, and outstanding visual aesthetics.
Experience of 3D modelling, animation and rendering softwares (Blender/Unity/Unreal Engine)
Knowledge of Adobe suite and strong knowledge of After effect + Plugins.
Experience from the Gaming industry is a strong plus.
Also skills in technical integration, VR experience, and ability to art direct is desired.
Automotive experience is an advantage but not a requirement.
Fluency in English, spoken and written, and a valid driver's license are musts.
Personal attributes
Ability to drive, motivate and convince, oneself as well as others
Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
Communicative with good verbal and visual presentation skills.
Independent, self-driven and confident as well as a good team player - you will be part of a Motion
Design specialist forum where you are expected to share and discuss creative work to align on the art direction, yet you drive your design tasks independently
Structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills. Ability to understand and analyze requirements from upper management
Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules - there will be times when you will be asked to work fast, and to the best of your ability, in the given time frame
Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture.
Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate, and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
