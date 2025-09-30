2nd Line Support
JobBusters AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
We are looking for a tech-savvy and hands-on System technician to join our client's team. In this role, you will help keep their processes running smoothly, support stakeholders, and ensure supplier contracts are reflected in a compliant way. You will be the go-to person for first-level support, troubleshooting, and day-to-day operational tasks.
What you will do:
Query Resolution: Act as the second point of contact for support tickets, quickly resolving system-related issues raised by managers and advisors.
Documentation Support: Assist with system documentation and administrative tasks.
Operational Tasks: Perform system checks, error handling, and routine maintenance.
Technical Troubleshooting: Investigate and resolve technical issues, integration problems, escalating when needed.
User Training: Provide training and guidance to new users and keep work instructions up to date.
Communication: Keep teams informed of system changes and ensure updates are clearly shared.
To succeed in this role, you will need: 2-3 years of experience in system administration, application engineering, or a similar role.
Experience with system integrations, troubleshooting, and operational support.
Strong technical curiosity and the ability to learn new tools quickly.
Who You Are
Please note, this is a mid-level role designed for someone who thrives on being practical and engaged in the daily operations-not a senior position.
You are a problem-solver who enjoys being hands-on and responsive and are comfortable learning new systems quickly and supporting others with confidence. You are communicative and service-minded, with a structured and organized way of working.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Salary: approx. 35 000 - 40 000 SEK/month Start date: ASAP End date: 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process.
Company Presentation Our client is owned by the Swedish state and works to enable a fossil-free life within a generation. Here you are encouraged to discover your strengths and differences so that you, as a consultant, will have the opportunity to be your best self. Our client encourages and challenges your personal development! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johnsson johanna.johnsson@jobbusters.se 0721883399 Jobbnummer
9534190