Job description
We are seeking a talented 1D CAE Simulation Engineer to join our team and take responsibility for conducting system simulations to verify requirements and performance related to thermal efficiency, including cooling, climate, and battery systems.
no later than 2025-01-30. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Conduct 1D system simulations to verify and optimize thermal efficiency, focusing on cooling, climate, and battery systems.
Collaborate with the Attribute Thermal Efficiency team and other system teams to plan and align simulation activities.
Manage the interfaces between 3D and 1D simulations to ensure comprehensive analysis.
Work with Attribute Leaders and System Experts to draw conclusions from simulations and suggest solutions impacting both software and hardware.
Support the development of future vehicle products by analyzing thermal system performance and recommending design changes.
Qualifications
M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Applied Mechanics, or a similar field.
Experience in thermal analysis, 1D simulations, and cooling and climate systems.
Previous experience in the automotive industry.
Proficiency in simulation tools and programming languages such as GT Suite, Matlab, Simulink, and Python.
Personal Attributes:
Strong analytical and meticulous approach to problem-solving.
Solution-driven mindset with the ability to address challenges effectively.
Strong team player with excellent communication skills, capable of working across teams and interpreting requirements to build models and present findings.
Eagerness to take on new challenges and contribute to the design of future vehicle products.
IT/Software Requirements:
Familiarity with Teamcenter for project management and documentation.
Proficiency in simulation tools such as GT Suite, Matlab, Simulink, and Python.
If you are passionate about thermal systems and want to contribute to the development of cutting-edge automotive technology, we encourage you to apply. This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of thermal efficiency in vehicles.
About the company
