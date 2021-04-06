Writer/Copywriter - Sharkmob AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Sharkmob AB

Sharkmob AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö2021-04-06The Sharkmob Narrative team is looking for a Writer with copy-writing experience. Your first task is to sink your teeth into our "Vampire: The Masquerade" game where you will work with both game content and marketing and sales requests. Tasks will include character dialogue, descriptive texts, marketing material, trailer scripts, collaboration with community teams and proofing of material related to the game.We think the best candidate for the job is ideally a fan of "Vampire: The Masquerade" or similar brands and has a strong passion for video games in general. You are a storyteller at heart but also embrace the idea of "player driven stories", where the players are the stars of a dynamic narrative that unfolds over time. You thrive in a collaborative working environment and recognize that it is our combined creative work that has to shine, made possible by individual contributions both big and small. You are fluent in English and comfortable with both creative and technical writing. Given the nature of the role you don't mind multitasking, working on several deliveries in parallel (or prioritizing between them as needed). This is an on-site position at our studio in Malmö.Requirements:Previous copy-writing experienceExperience with writing game related contentTechnical writing skillsMastery of the English languageSolid collaboration and communication skillsStakeholder management skillsBonus skills:An awareness of pop culture, current entertainment trends and relevant topicsPrevious experiences with "Vampire: The Masquerade" and or similar brandsExperience with writing marketing & sales promotional materialVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23Sharkmob AB5674127