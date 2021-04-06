Writer/Copywriter - Sharkmob AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
Writer/Copywriter
Sharkmob AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-06

The Sharkmob Narrative team is looking for a Writer with copy-writing experience. Your first task is to sink your teeth into our "Vampire: The Masquerade" game where you will work with both game content and marketing and sales requests. Tasks will include character dialogue, descriptive texts, marketing material, trailer scripts, collaboration with community teams and proofing of material related to the game.

We think the best candidate for the job is ideally a fan of "Vampire: The Masquerade" or similar brands and has a strong passion for video games in general. You are a storyteller at heart but also embrace the idea of "player driven stories", where the players are the stars of a dynamic narrative that unfolds over time. You thrive in a collaborative working environment and recognize that it is our combined creative work that has to shine, made possible by individual contributions both big and small. You are fluent in English and comfortable with both creative and technical writing. Given the nature of the role you don't mind multitasking, working on several deliveries in parallel (or prioritizing between them as needed). This is an on-site position at our studio in Malmö.

Requirements:

* Previous copy-writing experience
* Experience with writing game related content
* Technical writing skills
* Mastery of the English language
* Solid collaboration and communication skills
* Stakeholder management skills

Bonus skills:

* An awareness of pop culture, current entertainment trends and relevant topics
* Previous experiences with "Vampire: The Masquerade" and or similar brands
* Experience with writing marketing & sales promotional material

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Sharkmob AB

Jobbnummer
5674127

