Working Students - Data Science
2025-04-08
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Would you like to work for Vattenfall, one of Europe's leading energy companies with trading activities in the global energy markets? Do you want to contribute to the success of the trading function using your analytical capabilities, programming skills, and commercial comprehension? In that case this student job could be the right one for you.
For our office in Stockholm we are looking for 1-2 Working Students Data Science (m/f/d) in the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department.
The Trading Analysis & Algorithms department within the Business Unit (BU) Trading works closely with the trading desks and takes the leading role in providing market insights, (fundamental and quantitative) analysis, and ultimately commercial decision support across all commodity areas. As part of the department, the Algorithmic Trading desk works closely with the other trading desks and the Algo Infrastructure team and takes the leading role in algorithmic trading and automated trade execution across BU Trading from the intraday to term horizon.
Your main tasks and responsibilities as Working Student Data Science:
Supporting the energy traders and trading analysts in
Maintaining data feeds and pipelines for market or fundamental data
Identifying, reviewing, and integrating (new) information and sources/feeds for market or fundamental data, e.g., building web scrapers or data quality monitoring tools
Visualizing data and analyses in dashboards
Tackling programming challenges in Python
Further developing and automating routines, procedures, and applications for analysis-related information and data flows
Further developing the fundamental and mathematical market modelling, incl. utilizing machine learning approaches
Conducting commercially relevant quantitative analyses by using advanced analytics
Be part of the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department and contribute to its analysis output.
Qualifications
Our ideal Working Student Data Science:
Student enrolled at a university in a quantitative subject like data science, statistics, computer science, engineering or natural sciences - with a remaining duration of studies of at least 1 year and a willingness to work primarily from our office (home office possible occasionally)
Strong programming (esp. Python), statistical, and analytical skills
Ability to work with large, complex data sets in various formats
Knowledge of Git and Azure DevOps advantageous but not required
Good English language skills (both written and spoken)
Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate with various internal stakeholders and the willingness to share knowledge
Result oriented, independent, and structured working method with high reliability and readiness to take on responsibility
Proactive team player with eagerness to learn.
Additional Information
Our offer
This is an excellent opportunity for ambitious and talented students who wants to gain experience in the commodity business and data science field with a challenging and changeable student job within a leading company in its field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues.
Our organization
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21,000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes, and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission - people like you.
Business Area (BA) Markets maximises the value of Vattenfall's portfolio by optimising and dispatching, hedging, and sourcing for Vattenfall's assets and sales positions. We offer power purchase agreements to operators of wind or solar parks, optimise 3rd party batteries, and enter into origination deals within the B2B segment. We serve as Vattenfall's single market access to energy commodity markets trading in electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We are responsible for generating profits by taking positions within defined risk mandates and limits. We are active across Europe with around 500 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and The UK.
Within Markets the Business Unit (BU) Trading is the energy trading hub of the Vattenfall Group.
Business Unit Trading is responsible for all trading activities around Vattenfall 's asset and customer flows to maximize value creation and improve sourcing costs. It provides all market access services for standard OTC and exchange-based energy commodities for the Vattenfall Group, which means managing all hedge flows, from generation assets or customers, by our market access function. Next to handling our flow business, BU Trading also has a proprietary mandate.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position and the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Amanda Pehrsson, amanda.pehrson@vattenfall.com
The trade union representatives in Sweden can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sven-Gunnar Gremlin, Akademikerna and Anders Bohlin, Unionen.
We welcome your application in English no later than 4th of May
We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
