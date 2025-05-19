Working Student Category Management & Shopper
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
You will work 16 hours (2 days) per week, the working hours are flexible so you can combine work with your studies.
Your Tasks
Come and join the NIVEA team! Get experience of working with strong brands, analysing sales data and be part of the development of first class in store material- combined with your studies! In this position you support the Category Manager, Shopper and Customer Marketing team in various tasks ensuring the delivery of agreed market share, sales, profit, and brand targets. Your working days will be varied, where you might find yourself analysing sales data and help building a category case one day and another day hands on physically try different mixes in a secondary placement's solution.
For the right person this position offers an inspiring mix of data driven analyses, practical tasks and take own lead and drive given projects.
Your Profile
You are preferably studying business and/or marketing at university level.
You are available for at least one year, before your graduation or studies abroad.
The role assumes commercial awareness and preferably exposure to a business environment.
Effective communication is required to manage diverse relationships.
The ability to work both autonomously and as a team member is required.
Analytical and creative skills combined with an enthusiastic "can do" attitude.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
We invite you to gain knowledge, acquire branding experience, and join the NIVEA Swedish Category, Shopper, and Customer Marketing (Dream) Team, all while having a great time! Become a part of one of the world's leading skin care brands, NIVEA, and help elevate the brand to new heights. This is an excellent opportunity to blend your academic studies with practical work experience.
