Working Capital Analyst
AB Electrolux / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Description
The objective of the Working Capital Management (WCM) function is to create value for Electrolux by optimizing the company's Working Capital in close cooperation with the Business Areas. The WCM team is part of Group Finance in Stockholm and its responsibility spans over all Business Areas and regions of the Electrolux Group. The main responsibilities of the team are:
Provide support to Business Areas to identify inefficiencies/opportunities related to Working Capital in the areas of Inventory, Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.
Provide on-site operational support to identify and implement improvement actions in Supply Chain, Purchasing, Sales, AP/AR administration and other parts of the organization affecting Working Capital.
Identify and spread best practice in the Electrolux Group.
Monitor and provide management with insights on working capital.
The WCM Analyst in this team will:
Analyze Working Capital on Group, Business Area and/or country level.
Develop efficient routines and tools to follow up Working capital at different levels.
Control the accuracy of the figures reported by local units.
Support the team in the business process analysis, process re-engineering, change management, training, business case development etc., as part of the team's ongoing work with the business areas.
In the above areas, also support the Credit Management team to manage credit risks and trade finance programs.
Profile
We are looking for a person with relevant work experience. You have the ability to work independently with drive and motivation as well as with great attention to detail. To be successful in this position you have a proactive mindset and the ability to identify improvement opportunities and realize them without strict guidance. As you will work across the entire Electrolux Group you need to be able to interact with people from different cultures and from all levels of the organization. You will fulfill the following qualifications:
Degree in Finance, Business Administration, Engineering or another relevant field.
Being able to keep deadlines and to work under time pressure under certain periods.
Being able to work with large amounts of data and present findings in a structured and logical manner.
Highly competent in Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent in written and spoken English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9416569