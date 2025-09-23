Workforce Management Global Intraday Lead
2025-09-23
At Wolt, we create technology that brings joy, simplicity and earnings to the neighborhoods of the world. In 2014 we started with delivery of restaurant food. Now we're building the delivery of (almost) everything and you'll find us in over 1000 cities in 30 countries around the world. In 2022 we joined forces with DoorDash and together we keep on dreaming big and expanding across the globe.
Working at Wolt isn't always easy, but it's definitely exciting. Here you'll learn more, build more, and ship more than in most other companies. You'll be challenged a lot, but also have a lot of fun on the way. So, if you're a self-starter with drive and entrepreneurial spirit, this could be the ride of your life.
About the role
At Wolt, we're on a mission to deliver exceptional service experiences globally. Our Global Workforce Management (WFM) team is at the heart of this mission, ensuring we can meet customer needs swiftly and efficiently, no matter where they are. We're looking for a Global Intraday Lead to join our team and drive a unified, global approach to real-time WFM across more than 30 countries.
In this high-impact role, you'll be instrumental in shaping how we monitor, manage, and react in real-time. You'll coordinate with over 120 shift leads, establishing standardized processes, tools, and playbooks to maximize service levels and ensure we can recover quickly from any unexpected incidents. Your work will be critical to our success, and you'll collaborate closely with regional WFM leads, global planning teams, and real-time coordinators. You'll also be supported by a robust analytics and product team, ensuring you have the tools and insights you need to succeed.
Day-to-day in this role you'll:
Monitor and manage real-time performance across 30+ countries to ensure service levels are consistently met
Act as the primary escalation point for real-time issues requiring global oversight
Develop and maintain global intraday playbooks, including standardised alerts, thresholds, queue priority strategies, and prescriptive actions
Define and implement weekly planning frameworks and daily monitoring protocols.
Create and maintain incident management playbooks to guide speedy responses to outages, service disruptions, and other crises
Define escalation protocols and provide real-time support to mitigate and recover from incidents
Train and mentor shift leads and intraday coordinators on best practices and new methodologies
Conduct intraday governance sessions to review performance and drive continuous improvement
Partner with analytics and product teams to ensure dashboards, live monitoring tools, and reporting systems support desired outcomes
Establish governance frameworks, ensuring alignment across regions and consistent execution
Leverage data to drive decisions and identify trends, opportunities, and areas of improvement
Establish feedback mechanisms to ensure key real-time observations are integrated into scheduling and planning processes, addressing root causes and solving problems upstream
Set up observation and coordination mechanisms to enhance teamwork and operational consistency
Our humble expectations
Extensive experience in workforce management, particularly in intraday or real-time operations at a global scale
Strong leadership skills with a proven ability to influence and align diverse teams across multiple regions
Strategic thinker with a deep understanding of WFM tools, metrics, and methodologies
Excellent problem-solving skills, especially in high-pressure situations
Data-driven approach with proficiency in BI tools, dashboards, and reporting systems
Fluency in English
Outstanding communication and stakeholder management skills
Next Steps
If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an extremely ambitious team, then click below to apply and get the conversation going!
You will fit into a truly diverse team across 32 countries - what really matters to us is a caring and welcoming environment where we embrace uniqueness and celebrate diversity. Experience a company culture where we work on eye level, decisions are made quickly and knowledge sharing, as well as mentoring, is on our daily agenda.
We will be reviewing applications on an on-going basis, so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply today!
Please note that we do not accept applications coming through email due to GDPR. Make sure to apply through our careers page and send your application in English.
