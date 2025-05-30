Workday Lead
2025-05-30
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
We are seeking an experienced Workday Lead to join our dynamic People Technologies team.
In this role, you will be responsible for driving coordination, alignment, and a holistic approach to the Workday application. You will work closely with different Product Owners who manage specific Workday modules to ensure an aligned roadmap, consistent practices for system configuration and documentation, and seamless releases of both internal enhancements and Workday-delivered updates. You will lead the enhancement and optimization of existing Workday modules from an end-to-end perspective and may also be involved in the future implementation of new modules.
This role requires a strong understanding of the Workday ecosystem, excellent project management skills, and a solid grasp of the Agile/Scrum framework. Success in this role hinges on the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, drive and lead without formal authority, and prioritize end-user needs to create a positive user experience within the system.
The Workday Lead will report to the Senior Manager, People Technologies & Integration, and will be part of a global team of Product Owners and Analysts working on the implementation, enhancements, design, configuration, and technical support of Workday application.
What you'll do:
Lead the continuous improvement and optimization of existing Workday modules: Core HCM, Absence, Compensation, Recruitment, and Integrations.
Own and align the holistic roadmap for the Workday application with Product Owners who manage their respective module roadmaps
Drive a holistic approach and coordinate efforts across different areas to minimize misalignments and ensure cohesive system enhancements and deployments
Advocate for an end-to-end holistic approach to system design, protecting the perspective of end users.
Coordinate releases of enhancements for Workday, both internal and Workday-delivered.
Work closely with the Change Management team to prepare for the release of impactful functionalities, ensuring technical deployments align with change management efforts.
Collaborate with the Adoption Specialists to understand system adoption, identify key areas for improvement, and analyze the impact of implemented functionalities.
Ensure the team follows proper standards and practices for working with the Workday system to keep it clean, organized, and easy to maintain
Coordinate the utilization of Workday Success Plan components
Oversee and maintain documentation to adhere to established standards for the Workday system.
Stay current with Workday updates and new features, and recommend enhancements to improve system functionality.
Manage tasks and projects within a Scrum/Agile framework.
Qualifications:
Strong understanding of Workday HCM modules and functionality, with a minimum of 5 years of experience.
Proven project management skills with the ability to lead complex projects from inception to completion.
Experience working within a Scrum/Agile framework. Scrum Master certification will be considered a significant plus.
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.
Excellent English skills; additional languages such as Spanish or Portuguese would be considered a plus.
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Ability to lead and manage progress with other team members without formal leadership authority.
Ability to oversee and align efforts across different modules to ensure cohesive delivery.
Ability to work independently with limited supervision.
Workday certification(s) in one or more modules (HCM Core, Recruitment, Compensation, Time Tracking, Absence, US Payroll, Integrations, Extend) will be considered a significant plus.
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm (Sweden) or Cracow (Poland).
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
STOCKHOLM
