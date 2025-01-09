Work Within Economy
2025-01-09
Are you looking for a new job in the field of economy? We continuously have interesting new positions with our clients available for you who are looking for new challenges and wants to send in a spontaneous application.
Please note that this is an expression of interest for any future projects that match your qualifications within economy.
We collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies.
At MultiMind, we are experts in staffing and recruitment. Today, we collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies to find just their perfect candidate. Therefore, we are always looking for new employees with different skills within several industries and areas.
Example of positions that appear with our customers:
• Audit
• Accountant
• Project coordinator
• Business Analyst
• Finance analyst
• Finance Coordinator
• Business Controller
• Payroll
• And other exciting roles
Sounds interesting?
If you are interested in working within Audit, Payroll or maybe Controlling? Please apply now with your resume and you will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/
Sara Hermansson sara.hermansson@multimind.se 0708152521
9093643