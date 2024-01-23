Work Within Customer Service
2024-01-23
Are you looking for a new job in the field of Customer service or Administration? We continuously have interesting new positions with our clients available for you who are looking for new challenges and wants to send in a spontaneous application.
Please note that this is an expression of interest for any future projects that match your qualifications within economy.
We collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies.
At MultiMind, we are experts in staffing and recruitment. Today, we collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies to find just their perfect candidate. Therefore, we are always looking for new employees with different skills within several industries and areas.
Example of positions that appear with our customers:
* Office Assistant
* Back Office
* Customer Service Agent
* Customer Service Professional
* Customer Advisor
* B2B Support Agent
* Administrator
* And other exciting roles
Sounds interesting?
If you are interested in working within Customer serivce or maybe Administration? Please apply now with your resume and you will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications.
